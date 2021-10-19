NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

David Zinn’s quirky chalk characters return FP 101921

David Zinn’s quirky chalk characters return to downtown Laguna Beach

Street artist David Zinn will be brightening the streets of Laguna Beach with temporary installations throughout downtown from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 6.  Zinn’s work is inspired by objects, street fixtures and cracks in the sidewalk to create his creatures and monsters into trompe I’oeil illustrations.

David Zinns at work

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts

David Zinn at work creating his chalk characters

Zinn’s temporary street drawings are composed entirely of chalk and charcoal and are always improvised on location. Some favored characters are Sluggo (a bright green monster) and Philomena (a flying pig), but the menagerie of characters is only limited by the size of the sidewalk. So where will you be able to see them? You will have to seek them out!

David Zinns green creature

Click on photo for a larger image

An endearing green creature

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Zinn will be at the Promenade on Forest, and he welcomes all to watch the process unfold and maybe lend a helping hand. He will be providing materials and directions.

David Zinns lizard

Click on photo for a larger image

A very literate lizard

Adam Schwerner, chair of the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission explains, “We need David’s whimsical creatures now more than ever. As the Arts Commission continues to explore every genre of temporary art, you can’t get more temporary and fleeting than chalk art. It’s a thrill to invite David back to Laguna Beach after the huge success of his installations in 2019.” 

When you go seeking out Zinn’s chalk art installations take a photograph and post them on Instagram with the hashtag #zinnlagunabeach. The first four people to post will win David Zinn merchandise. 

David Zinns Sluggo

Sluggo and Filomena (but, where’s her wings?)

This program is funded by the lodging establishment and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net and https://zinnart.com/.

 

