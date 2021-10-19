NewLeftHeader

clear sky

51.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 101921

“Art in Public Places” – Chambered Nautilus by Carolyn Reynolds

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 31st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The Chambered Nautilus Bench by Carolyn Reynolds, was installed in 2001 and funded with a donation of $10,000 by Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield. Located on the first block of Forest Avenue, the concrete bench measures 75” x 57” x 18” (seating height) and is decorated with glass tile. 

art in top of shell

Click on photo for a larger image

Touch the center and your travel wish will come true 

The legend associated with this piece says, “Triton rode this shell to the surface of the ocean to enchant the sea nymph. Her love inspired Triton to make the Nautilus the most beautiful shell in the ocean; ever since the Nautilus has been honored as the pearly ocean chauffeur. Touch the pearl in the center of the shell and your travel wish will come true.”

“The interactive element of this installation is whimsical, creating an additional depth and story, about something very few of us have been able to do these past two years – travel,” said Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “Legend says that if you rub the center glass sphere all your travel wishes will come true. These type of good luck rituals create character to a piece, just as turning on the bull anticlockwise three times is a tradition in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, we have our own tradition downtown. Try it out and see if it works!”

art in sideways nautilus

Click on photo for a larger image

“Chambered Nautilus” was created by Laguna artist Carolyn Reynolds

“Obsessed by nature’s mysterious movement and light, I focus on those ineffable moments in nature that silence me,” said Reynolds.

With degrees in Art History and Fine Art from University of California, Irvine, Reynolds advanced her professional life as an artist 31 years ago when she moved from Northern California to Laguna Beach. World renowned for her luminous landscapes on gold and silver leaf, Reynolds claimed her corner of the art market as master and creator of a technique known only to her.

art in forest stores

Click on photo for a larger image

This bench was restored in 2017

In 2017, after years in this heavily traveled area, the bench exhibited signs of wear. It had not been restored since its installation and was showing significant fading on the seating portion. Reynolds recommended the following restoration be undertaken: The bench would be covered by a canopy and anchored with weights, existing coating would be removed and cleaned, and missing glass tile replaced. The process also involved re-staining the surface in its original turquoise green hues and replacing its protective coating. 

At the time, Reynolds remarked, “The bench has been in bad shape for far too long. But, plans to repair it and other pieces of public art are a good sign.”

Reynolds’ work can be seen in high-end resorts such as the Four Seasons and Green Valley Ranch Resort in Las Vegas, or in the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point and San Francisco. Comerica Bank in San Francisco displays their collection of Reynolds’ art prominently in the lobby while Bank of America proudly hangs her work in their Los Angeles office. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.