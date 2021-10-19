Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf to speak at Laguna Beach Business Club on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf as the guest speaker at the Thursday, Oct. 21 meeting. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success. Kempf will discuss various happenings around town.

Submitted photo

Kempf is nearing the end of her third year as a Laguna Beach City Council member. Prior service to the Laguna Beach community includes nearly five years as a Laguna Beach Planning Commissioner, four years as chair of the City’s Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee and a member of the Council-appointed team that drafted the View Preservation Ordinance.

In her professional career, Kempf was President of Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division, Managing Director at Vodafone PLC and Executive Director at Verizon Wireless. Kempf has served on several boards including the Vodafone Foundation and the Women’s Professional Volleyball Association.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs who meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of the community. The organization’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to clients and friends.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The meeting will be hosted at 7° [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].

Laguna Art Museum to celebrate Art & Nature Festival

The Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will be celebrating their ninth annual Art & Nature Festival from November 4-7. The museum will present special exhibitions, a commissioned work of art, lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of arts’ engagement with the natural world.

On opening day, Thursday, Nov. 4, Art & Nature artist Rebeca Méndez will present Any-Instant-Whatever, a multimedia experience depicting a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles that captures a cloud-rich sky above the lively city and its inhabitants.

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Jason Feddy will be master of ceremonies and rockin’ it live at the gala on November 6

Highlighting the festival is the Art & Nature Gala 2021, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the lush surroundings of Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The museum’s most significant fundraiser of the year, the evening will be filled with free-flowing libations, garden-inspired heavy hors d’oeuvres and the rockin’ live music of Jason Feddy, who is the evening’s master of ceremonies. Commissioned artist Méndez will be in attendance, and the evening will pay tribute to guests of honor Lou and Laura Rohl and LAM Curator Emeritus Janet Blake, each of whom has made a difference in the Laguna Beach arts community. The cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with the seated banquet and program commencing at 6:30 p.m.

For gala tickets, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/gala-2021/.

For the Art & Nature Festival schedule of events and sponsorship opportunities, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Meet the authors at the AAUW brunch on November 6 at Surf & Sand Resort

The popular AAUW literary event (back after a COVID hiatus) will return as a late fall in-person brunch at the Surf & Sand Resort on Saturday, Nov. 6. The literary event will feature three women authors: Jill G. Hall, Janelle Brown and Lisa See.

Submitted photo

Jill G. Hall

San Diego author, educator and artist, Jill G. Hall, has written three dual-timeline historical novels. All three books share the same contemporary character, Anne, a young San Francisco-based artist who loves vintage fashion. The historical stories revolve around the first owner of the clothing the protagonist treasures.

The Black Velvet Coat, Hall’s first book, reveals a 1960s story, while The Silver Shoes takes the reader to the late 1920s and the beginning of the Great Depression. Hall’s latest book, The Green Lace Corset, links Anne to a woman in 1885. Kidnapped by a bank robber, the heroine ends up in the wild west of Arizona’s northern territory.

Submitted photo

Janelle Brown

The New York Times bestselling author Janelle Brown has written five novels, and her articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, Elle, Wired, Self, RealSimple, the Los Angeles Times and numerous other publications. Brown, who lives in Los Angeles, has called California her home for most of her life. She loves setting her novels in locations she knows well.

“I love everything about the state,” said Brown. “I love the geography and the diversity.” Named a Best Book of 2020 by Amazon in the mystery/thriller genre, Pretty Things is set in and around Lake Tahoe, where Brown spent many family vacations growing up. The Library Journal describes this story of two wildly different women as having “flawless suspense, masterly storytelling and a plot that hits all the notes of our Instagram world perfectly.”

Brown is a master of endings. She says sometimes it takes a couple of trials, but “when you know it’s right, you know it. [The ending] must close the arch but not tie up things too easily.” Her books grab a reader with the mystery, hold on to them with great characters and contemporary problems and tie it all together with a satisfying ending.

Submitted photo

Lisa See

The final speaker will be an audience favorite, Lisa See. She grew up in a literary family (her mother was also an accomplished author) in Los Angeles. See’s numerous published books include historical fiction, mysteries and non-fiction.

A multi-talented writer and a lover of jazz and classical music, she also wrote the libretto for Los Angeles Opera based on On Gold Mountain, which premiered in June 2000. She is the recipient of the Golden Spike Award from the Chinese Historical Association of Southern California and the History Maker’s Award from the Chinese American Museum. See’s novels have brought Chinese culture to the American reader in much the same way that Pearl S. Buck did before her.

A master of deep research and travel, See’s books immerse the reader in the lives and tribulations of Asian characters both in their native lands and in California. Her latest novel, Island of Sea Women, takes readers to a remote Korean Island and into the lives of two women who follow the tradition of deep sea, free diving to gather seafood. At its heart, Island of Sea Women is a story of women’s friendships, but it is also an enthralling cultural anthropology highlighting the nearly extinct, matriarchal haenyeo traditions and the violent history of 20th century Korea.

The varied works of these three authors and their takes on the struggles and rewards of the writing life should make the 33rd Annual AAUW literary event and fundraiser a very special brunch. Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory to attend and all participants will be asked to wear a mask when inside. No walk-in guests due to health protocols.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for a silent auction, book sales and to meet the authors. The brunch and program will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Paid reservations postmarked by October 26 are $125. After October 26, tickets will be $135, if space is available and $85 is tax deductible. No ticket sales at the door. Checks should be made out to AAUW-LBF and mailed to AAUW-LBF, P.O. Box 189, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. For credit card payments, go here.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Money raised at the brunch supports scholarships to Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors, middle school girls attending a summer science camp and returning women students at Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, Laguna College of Art + Design and UCI.

The American Association of University Women Laguna Beach branch (AAUW-LB), advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Literary Brunch Laguna Beach Festival of Women Authors’ proceeds are administered by the AAUW Laguna Beach Foundation (AAUW-LBF), a nonprofit 501 c-3 organization.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit www.lagunabeach-ca.aauw.net/.

The Surf & Sand Resort is located at 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Local resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg to run 5K a day in October

Laguna Beach resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg is running 5K a day in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month and she’s encouraging community members to join her.

“As a recent breast cancer survivor, I try to do something meaningful for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to promote early detection and a healthy lifestyle and raise donations for Susan G. Komen,” said Kolberg.

“I want to help Susan G. Komen save lives and end breast cancer forever. I’m taking steps (literally) towards a world without breast cancer by raising awareness and funds to stop this disease that affects one in eight women during their lifetime.”

Photo by Jeff Kolberg

Sharael Kolberg, a breast cancer survivor runs for the cause

Here are options to participate in the 5K a Day Challenge:

–If you live in Laguna Beach, join her for a run/walk in person, every morning at 7 a.m. Message her on Instagram @50fortheCure for meeting locations.

–Join her virtually once a week to run/walk together on Zoom from wherever you are. Sign up at www.50fortheCure.org.

–Log your miles on the Strava app and then post a screenshot of your run/walk on your Instagram and/or Facebook and tag @50fortheCure #5KaDay.

–Make a donation to Susan G. Komen at http://orangecounty.info-komen.org/goto/٥٠fortheCure.

–Join the “50 for the Cure” Facebook group to share your progress and cheer each other on at www.facebook.com/groups/٥٠forthecure/.

As the world’s largest and most impactful breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen supports more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside the U.S. government, while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.

Laguna Beach food drive on Sunday benefits South County Outreach

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) is holding a food drive in conjunction with a presentation by LaVal Brewer, president and CEO of South County Outreach, a non-profit based in Irvine, whose mission is to fight hunger and homelessness in Orange County.

Brewer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. UUFLB service on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the fellowship building at 429 Cypress Drive. All are cordially invited.

The food program distributes more than 700,000 pounds of food and keeps nearly 2,000 children fed each year. Food donations to help in this mission can be left at the church, or donors can call 949.636.9343 to schedule a pickup.

Submitted photo

LaVal Brewer to speak at the UUFLB service on Sunday, Oct. 24

In a June 2021 interview, Brewer said even with people returning to work, the reality for many can be stark.

“People are saying they’re going back to normal. And normal for a majority of families who are low-income is not so great. It’s not so awesome,” Brewer said. “So, when you’re seeing families or people saying, ‘Oh, they’re getting more checks. They’re getting more money,’ that’s true. But at some point, in time, it still isn’t enough.”

For more than three decades, South County Outreach (formerly Saddleback Community Outreach) has been a leader in the fight to end homelessness and hunger by helping people help themselves. They serve homeless families, underemployed, unemployed, seniors, veterans and other at-risk residents of Orange County. The agency states that 12 percent of Orange County residents live below the poverty line, 58% of their clients have a female head-of-household and one in five children goes to sleep hungry. Your food donations can help change that.

The UUFLB congregation is a diverse community focused on social justice. Unitarian Universalism draws from many traditions and sources, and strive sto be a fellowship diverse in age, ethnicity and perspective to provide for the spiritual, intellectual and social needs of the congregation and to contribute to the community.

To learn more, visit www.uulagunabeach.org/about.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their October program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join Crystal Cove’s Fire Ecology High School Internship Program. Help Crystal Cove Conservancy, Crystal Cove State Park and Irvine Ranch Conservancy study the impacts of fire in Orange County by joining Crystal Cove’s internship program for the 2021-2022 school year. Over the course of the Fire Ecology Internship, high school volunteers will collaborate with land managers and researchers to study the impact of fire on our ecosystems in open spaces across Orange County. Student interns will gain valuable experience working in the field of restoration, fire ecology, and land management and help local land managers address real conservation challenges. Ninth through 12th grade students attending high school in Orange County are eligible to apply. Internship meetings will be a combination of in-person field days on Saturdays and some weekday evenings on Zoom. Visit the Fire Ecology Internship page here for more info and to apply. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 25. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule a short interview over Zoom during the first two weeks of November.

Fall is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. On Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m., join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 hour Nature Hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Fall migration is the time for birds to migrate and Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing their resident avian friends. On Saturday, October 30 at 8 a.m., join a park naturalist for a walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed).

Artists applications now available for FOA summer 2022 Fine Art Show

The nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried Fine Art Show at the Festival of Arts (FOA) in Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2022 Fine Art Show.

Featuring original artwork from Orange County’s finest artists and juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coast’s art community, the 2022 art show is slated to run July 5-September 2, 2022.

Submitted photo

FOA Fine Art Show accepting applications for 2022 Fine Art Show

Artists interested in applying for the 2022 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media, as well as complete an application form and send it to the Festival of Arts by Monday, November 1.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to November 1, 2021. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. Applicants must apply online through the festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply.

The festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

The panel of art experts jurying for the 2022 Fine Arts Show include:

–Selma Holo, executive director of USC Museum

–Kim Kanatani, museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art

–Juri Koll, founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art

–Gerard Stripling, sculpture artist, Laguna Beach

When asked what he will look for while jurying, Juri Koll shared, “I look for something unique and different, authentic, meaning does it speak of its own mind? How does the work stand in the contemporary/art historical perspective? I most look forward to new discoveries.”

Koll has been an artist and curator since the 1970s. As founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA) since 2011, Koll curates and presents exhibits at museums, galleries, and fairs in the U.S. and abroad, such as the Chabot Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Wilhelm-Morgner-Haus Museum in Germany, the Long Beach Museum of Art Annex, the Torrance Art Museum, the Museum of Art and History, OCCCA, Photo LA, Art Palm Springs, the LA Art Show, Gallery 825, TAG, and MuzeuMM Gallery. ViCA’s gallery is located in downtown Los Angeles.

Joining Koll is the reputable Selma Holo who is the current executive director of USC Museums. Holo received her doctorate at UC Santa Barbara in Spanish Art, MA at Hunter College, CUNY, NY and BA at Northwestern University in Spanish language and literature. She taught art history at Art Center College of Design for three years before assuming the post of curator of acquisitions at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. After her stint there, she became director of the USC Fisher Museum of Art and then executive director of USC Museums.

Internationally renowned museum educator, scholar and collaborative arts producer Kim Kanatani is also looking forward to reviewing the submitted artwork for the Festival of Arts upcoming season. “I’m honored to be invited as a juror for the festival and committed to contributing to the cultural ecosystem of Orange County and beyond,” said Kanatani. She continued, “I always look forward to seeing and discovering the varied perspectives, materials, and approaches that an artist is interrogating and exploring.”

Kanatani joined the University of California, Irvine as the inaugural museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art (IMCA) in September 2019. She spearheads the development of this new university and community asset that exhibits and collects an inclusive historic arc of modern and contemporary California art. Kanatani comes to IMCA from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, where she served as deputy director and the Gail Engelberg director of education since 2001.

Rounding out the selected jurors is Gerard Stripling, who is a self-taught artist that grew up in Los Angeles. A sculpture artist, Stripling has exhibited his work at FOA and has had great success in forming a clientele that recognizes the beauty and strength in his work. His sculptures are featured in many significant collections, both public and private. He lives in Laguna Beach and works full-time as an artist.

The Festival of Arts grounds is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

For more information on the jurors and how to apply, visit www.foapom.com/apply. For more information on artist applications, contact the Exhibits Department at [email protected].