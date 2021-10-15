NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Local cat promotes philanthropy 101521

Local cat promotes philanthropy in Laguna Beach

Last month, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach received an unexpected gift of $1,000. Later that day, the team learned about the gift origin. And, how philanthropy (traditionally defined as “fellowship of man”) is alive and well in Laguna Beach, and, in this case inspired by a cat.

Rex Murphy is a heavily boned and muscular Maine Coon cat. Initially bred as outdoor cats, these strong creatures became a working breed in the U.S. to keep barns and homes clear of rodents. As a child, the Maine Coon cat is sweet-tempered, gentle, develops deep relationships with human parents and adapts to any environment. This large-scale cat must have daily exercise and a place to run and play.

Often called “America’s Cat,” the Maine Coon cat is considered the only longhair breed native to the U.S., likely introduced by seamen in New England who carried them via ship. Upon hitting shore, these restless sailors met other feline friends with whom they created their unique breed, soon winning best-in-show in New York in 1895. 

Local cat promotes Rex

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

Rex, an adventurous Maine Coon cat

When an unsolicited $1,000 donation arrived at the Boys & Girls Club from Sarah Murphy, it was Chief Executive Officer Pam Estes who first learned of its origin: “We loved hearing this heartwarming story about two supporters who worked together to bring Rex home. We are grateful that they chose to support their local Boys & Girls Club.” 

Murphy’s cat, Rex, took a run beyond the boundaries of his home. Initially, he created a panic, which spurred the neighborhood on to find him. A $1,000 reward for his return was prominently posted. Barb Bowler became the self-appointed partner to lead the search and rescue with her neighbor, Murphy.  Formerly with Combined Investments, LP, Bowler is now semi-retired in the commercial property and management industry.

Artist, ceramicist, photographer and Kaftan Queen (who sells original saris), Murphy moved to Laguna Beach in 2008. She and her husband adopted two daughters from Guatemala as infants. Now teens, the young ladies attended the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach at Bluebird Park up until fifth grade.

According to Murphy, “Barb jumped in right away – as soon as she knew he was missing. She pointed out all the flyers – from beginning to end and we nailed them all over our area together – in her golf cart. She gave me hugs, wiped my tears and kept us going. There were times when I had given up. Nothing was going to stop her.”

Local cat promotes Bowler

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Barb Bowler, Sarah Murphy and Rex

And nothing stopped Bowler and Murphy along with the overflowing support from strangers and friends. When Rex stepped out – Laguna Beach stepped in as did citizens from sister cities. The family felt overwhelmed with gratitude and faith. Through these valiant efforts, Rex was found and Bowler helped get him home.

“The power of community and neighbors was such a bright shining light that shone through our beloved kitty story. It felt like a miracle that we got him back, as we all know how often this does not end happily. I could not have gotten him home without everyone’s help…especially Barb!,” said Murphy.

And, with Rex’s safe return home came the $1,000 reward to Bowler who immediately asked that the funds be donated to the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club, which has been transforming lives in town since 1952. Bowler and her husband Doug are long-time supporters who even created personalized BGCLB tote bags to sell at the Farmer’s Market.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club, visit https://bgclagunabeach.org/, or email Chief Relationship Officer Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to set up a tour and/or organization update.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.