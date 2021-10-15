NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 101521

Dennis’ Tidbits 

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

April 1, 1967 - What a day it was!

Dennis 5You wouldn’t think that a place as far north as the Pacific Northwest would be heavily affected by any tropical system at all, let alone the entire West Coast. It has only been directly impacted twice in more than 160 years – in 1858 and again in 1939 – and that was way down in Southern California. 

The historic storm that attacked the Northwest was once a super typhoon – a system that early on ravaged parts of Southeast Asia and up into Taiwan, China and Japan before it took a sharp turn to the east. It was reclassified as a post tropical system while moving to the east for several days. It eventually hooked up with a very strong low that was plunging SSE out of the northern Gulf of Alaska. 

Then this storm turned into a real monster with a central pressure of 959 millibars as it set its sights on the Pacific Northwest, unleashing winds up to 120 mph with up to a foot of rain with 40-50 ft. storm surf along the Washington and Oregon coast. Having been a Cat. 5 typhoon in its earlier stages, the monster cyclone finally made landfall near Astoria, OR on Columbus Day of 1962. That’s the thing about weather; there’s always a surprise!

The very first time I witnessed a super cell mesocyclone was back on April 1, 1967 in Amarillo, TX, way up there in the Texas Panhandle at the southern end of Tornado Alley. What a dramatic day that was. At the time, I was attending Weather School at Amarillo Air Force Base.

The day started innocently enough with clear and sunny skies as we awoke at 0600h. The temp was a chilly 36 degrees with gentle southerly winds. Throughout that morning, temps began to climb rapidly as the winds picked up from the SSE at 20-30 mph. The winds were very warm and by noon, it was all the way up to 80 degrees. 

At that time, I noticed a long line of anvil shaped clouds rising out of towering cumulonimbus clouds to the south and west near the horizon, still at least 50 miles to our south and west. In just a little more than one hour, the storms were on us as the first downburst – with winds up to 50 mph – began to spread out from up in the clouds. The temperature immediately dropped at least 20-25 degrees. Minutes later, intense and frequent lightning flashed, followed by ear-piercing thunder. I’ve never witnessed thunder that loud. It literally shook the building like an earthquake. Then came the hail, as big as baseballs, that entirely covered the ground in just a few moments. 

Looking to the sky, I noticed the whole bottom of this monster cloud was beginning to rotate counterclockwise like a huge merry-go-round in the sky. Minutes later the twister beefed up into a mile-wide EF-4 monster with winds up to 180 mph. Lucky for us the tornado was moving to the NE – as most twisters do – and this monster, thank God, was moving away from us. Then came buckets of rain, over two inches of it splashing down in less than one hour. Here’s the capper; two hours later, it began to snow as the temp plunged to near 30. By 9 p.m., the whole thing was over as skies cleared. All of this drama in less than 12 hours. What a weather day! 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

