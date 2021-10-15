NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Mary Gulino to speak at LOCA Art Talks FP 101521

Mary Gulino to speak at LOCA Art Talks

LOCA Arts Education invites art lovers to its LOCA Art Talks events in downtown Laguna Beach. The 2021-22 season opens with painter and photographer Mary Gulino on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m.

“Our fun, educational and interactive gatherings are great for artists and non-artists alike,” said program coordinator Cindy Fletcher. 

Mary Gulino booth

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA 

Artist Mary Gulino with some of her works

Gulino will share rare insights into her journey as a successful artist in Laguna Beach, spanning more than 11 years. Attendees will learn about her career challenges and triumphs running her My Artist Loft studio here, and as a longtime exhibitor at Art-A-Fair and Sawdust Festival. A gifted teacher, Gulino has been embraced by thousands of students who benefited from her photography and painting workshops through Irvine Valley College, LOCA Arts Education, Sawdust Art Festival and more. Questions will be invited, and the atmosphere will be warm and friendly.

Admission is $20 per event and free to LOCA members. Advance registration is requested. Call 949.363.4700 and visit the calendar page at  www.LOCAarts.org.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. Metered street parking is available.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.