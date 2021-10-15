NewLeftHeader

 October 15, 2021

Laguna Canyon Riders hosts 2022 race 101521

Laguna Canyon Riders hosts 2022 race season kick-off meeting on October 18

Laguna Canyon Riders are holding their season kick-off meeting at The Ranch on Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend (at the middle school and high school levels) to find out more details about the upcoming season. 

The meeting begins with a 6 p.m. Meet/Greet/Eat (optional), followed by the presentation at 7 p.m.

Riders in grades 6-12 in Laguna Beach are invited to ride with them. All skill levels are welcome – from first time beginners to seasoned shredders. 

The team is registered with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). All coaching and volunteers are subject to NICA accreditation and rules. Participants ride with an expert coaching staff to build foundational skills or train hard to be ready to race. 

Laguna Canyon bikes

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

Laguna Canyon Riders during the 2020 racing season 

Laguna Canyon Riders’ goal is to provide safe and competitive riding that builds strong bodies and strong minds.

The season runs December through May. They practice three days a week (except for holiday weeks) and there will be lots of racing options starting January 2022. 

Laguna Canyon views

Click on photo for a larger image

Enjoying some great views during a ride

They will have some skills and bike check practices starting in November, and then official practices will start December 1 on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays starting at Alta Laguna from 3:30-5 p.m. 

“It was amazing to see so many kids on bikes last season and what great riders they became,” said Fiona Petersen, Laguna Canyon Riders team director. “We hope they all come back for more fun as we are looking forward to seeing new faces too.”

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachmtb.org.

 

