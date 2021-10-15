NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Where’s my rum?

By Diane Armitage

You may recall that months and months ago – April 13, to be exact – I announced that Rum Social Kitchen & Cocktails would be taking over the old Watermarc space. 

Termed by the longtime restaurateurs as “an upscale Hemingway speakeasy,” the team planned to open its Caribbean/Asian concept in July. 

With July now three months behind us, you may have begun to wonder if this much-anticipated opening will ever occur.

Best of Rum Social

Courtesy of Rum Social Kitchen & Cocktails

Still waiting on some permit approvals, Rum Social hopes to open its Caribbean concept in early December

 “It’s just bad timing coming out of a COVID year,” said Ken Ussenko, a partner in the project with John Fisher and Steven Sherwood. 

“Everyone involved in the permitting process has just been overloaded.”

 “The city was able to give us approval to complete our interior restoration in early July, but the County Health Department has to sign off on certain plans in that restoration, and we’re still waiting for that to happen,” Ussenko explained.

“It’s been really frustrating, but there are only so many calls you can make to the county to ask to be seen,” noted Todd Skendarian, the architect on the project. 

Fortunately, the team tells me that County Health Department personnel have agreed to an in-person meeting this week or next, and they’re hoping everything will be ironed out and signed off.

“Once the county signs off, we’re still looking at five or six weeks of renovation and then finish work for a few weeks thereafter,” said Ussenko.
“So, we’re hoping to open Rum Social – at least for a locals’ preview – by Hospitality Night on December 3,” he concluded.

San Shi Go coming soon

Local favorite San Shi Go looks to be rounding the final bend for their re-opening at the former Okura Sushi restaurant at Thalia and Coast Highway.

San Shi Go closed in its old location on March 1. A devastated fan base moped for months before hearing the blessed news that the restaurant had chosen the Okura location in early June. At the time, Owner/Principal Koichi Sakamoto hoped for (yet another) July opening. 

Now, three months later, Koichi tells me that he plans to be open to the public and in full swing by early- to mid-November. Stay tuned for more details from me next week.

Best of San Shi Go

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

After a months-long wait, San Shi Go hopes for a re-opening in November

Wine Gallery’s Tasting Tuesdays return

The “Locals’ Season” is in full swing with restaurants all over town offering creative events. 

Wine Gallery’s popular “Tasting Tuesday” has returned. Owner Chris Olsen initiated the every-other-week event prior to COVID and started them up again in September. 

Best of Chris Olsen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Owner Chris Olsen of Wine Gallery has re-introduced his popular “Tasting Tuesdays”

“I schedule them for every other Tuesday, and they’ve been selling out pretty much in advance every time,” Olsen told me. 

“About 40 or 50 people attend each event and I always have a representative from the featured winemaker. People love it; it’s a fun way to get a new perspective on great wines.”

Prices range between $30 and $40 per person, depending on whether five or six wines are featured. Wine Gallery doesn’t skimp on the tastes, either, with 2.5-ounce pours for each. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Stag’s Leap will be in play, followed by a Rombauer visit on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Olsen tells me that he’s booked Tasting Tuesdays the entire remainder of the year, so stay tuned to Wine Gallery and my own social platforms @bestoflagunabeach for ongoing announcements. 

Call for reservations at 949.715,8744, or sign up for their email reminders with a direct reservation link.

Wine Dinner instead? Or perhaps a kids’ cooking class? 

Chef Lindsay is offering a five-course Wine Pairing Dinner on Wed., Oct, 20 at 6 pm. Featuring David Phinney’s gloriously edgy Orin Swift Wines, it’s a five-course meal featuring flavors of the fall season. 

The dinner is $175 per person (plus tax and gratuity) with a $50 deposit requirement. Go to https://nirvanagrille.com for online reservations.

While your kids and grandkids may not be interested in a wine dinner, they’ll certainly find fun in an interactive cooking class with Chef Lindsay and her 13-year-old son, Diego. On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m., the mother/son team will help kids and their parents/grandparents create “themed Halloween creations.” 

Recommended age range for children is 8-14 years of age. Tickets are $45 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Reservations are required at https://nirvanagrille.com.

“We got the beat” at Harley’s

On Friday, Nov. 5, Go-Go’s drummer, Gina Schock, will be hosting a “Meet & Greet” at Harley Laguna Beach. 

Best of Harley GoGos

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock will be signing books at Harley Laguna Beach on Friday, Nov. 5

Tickets are $125 per person and include a signed copy of Schock’s new book, Made in Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s, as well as two premium drink tickets and heavy tray-passed appetizers from their talented Chef Greg Daniels. Enter to win fun merchandise and hang out with celebrity legends as you enjoy a night that feels like a vacation (all you ever wanted). 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/. Follow: Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach for daily updates and new news.

 

