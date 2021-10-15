NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 83  |  October 15, 2021

Arts Commission receives only two holiday palette FP 101521

Arts Commission receives only two holiday palette design submissions, approves both, sets schedule for 2022 live performances

By SARA HALL

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission discussed a few interesting items at a meeting this week, including a record low number of submissions for the city’s holiday palette competition and next year’s live performance schedule.

On Monday, Oct. 11, commissioners were tasked with discussing and selecting up to two designs for the 2021 Holiday Palette Competition.

The Holiday Palette Competition is open to artists who reside, work or exhibit in Laguna Beach and are 18 years and older. The painted original artworks adorn lampposts throughout the city during the winter holiday season. Winning designs will be turned into full-scale 3-foot by 4-foot palettes. There is currently a $600 honorarium for a completed palette. 

Staff did significant outreach for the holiday palette competition, said Commissioner Laura Ford, including on social media, through arts organizations, colleges and local media. 

“But it seems that as a result of the pandemic – people moving, people struggling to get back to things – we’ve only had two submissions this year,” Ford said. 

Commissioners were noticeably stunned.

“That’s a first,” noted Vice Chair Pat Kollenda. 

They typically receive between 10-30 submissions, said Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor.

“It fluctuates year to year,” McGregor noted, “but things have been kind of rough…it was just a low turnout.”

Since the committee was tasked with selecting two palettes this year and since they only received two submissions, both were automatically chosen for the exhibition. The commission unanimously agreed.

Arts Commission two palettes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

The 2021 Holiday Palette Competition winners

They were aware of the competition, were paying attention to the deadline, and took the time to create and submit their designs, Ford said, so both will be rewarded as winners. 

“It will not only encourage them (to submit again), but hopefully encourage their friends,” at the next competition, she noted. “And then let’s hope for a bigger turnout in the future as things get back to normal.”

They have a limited window to install the palettes, McGregor noted, so any delay in the program to allow for more entries could result in them not getting posted at all.

McGregor will re-examine their marketing efforts for the contest, including looking into directly contacting local artists to participate in future competitions.

They need to “beef up” the PR campaign for this event, Commissioner Suzi Chauvel agreed.

Usually, about 30 poles get two palettes each, McGregor said. 

Although there will only be two new palettes, they still have plenty available for the rest of Laguna Beach.

“We will palette the city,” confirmed Chair Adam Schwerner. 

They typically select four palettes every year. They are having six made in preparation for next season to create a backlog, McGregor said.

This year’s winning designs were created by local artists Noel Lashley and Kathy Tanaka.

The 2021 Children’s Palette Competition deadline is Monday, Nov. 15.

Arts Commission receives serenade

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A past Sunset Serenade concert featured Maestro Lazara Galarraga and friends 

Also on Monday, the commission discussed and voted 7-0 to approve the 2022 dates for live music at Sunset Serenades, World Music, Music in the Park, Artist in Residency concert and the stage at the Promenade on Forest. 

The Arts Commission has budgeted $70,000 for the presentation of these performances. 

In 2021, alternative programming included four Band on the Bus performances, Circus Bella in addition to four Music in the Park concerts at the Festival of Arts and one at Bluebird Park. To date, a total of 88 music performances have been presented with an additional 42 scheduled through the end of 2021.

The subcommittee recommended a few changes:

–Music in the Park starting and ending one week earlier.

–No performances during January and February 2022 at the promenade.

–Discussion with the Festival of Arts about collaborating and presenting a concert during the summer season.

–A celebratory picnic event for the 40th anniversary of the banner program.

The first suggested change would mean the last Music in the Park would happen before school returns in the fall, noted Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl.

Going dark for performances on the promenade in January and February is primarily due to light availability and weather, she explained. 

The subcommittee also looked at the relationship formed with the Festival of the Arts of presenting Music in the Park at the FoA grounds. The festival does have an interest in pursuing what that could possibly be in the future, Poeschl said, which could be anything at this point. 

“But we would like to collaborate together in presenting music in some form at the Festival of Arts,” she said. 

The Arts Commission also approved staff’s recommended June 4 banner program celebration picnic.

The banner and palette subcommittee discussed how to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the banner program, McGregor explained. The recommended idea includes inviting the public to a celebratory picnic event at Heisler Park on the Saturday after Memorial Day, just after the banners are installed for the summer season. The idea is to include live music. 

Whether or not it will be a catered event was not included in the approved recommendation. Currently, it only includes the use of amplified music for that date, which council will consider when they review the schedule. 

The long-awaited artist-in-residence performance by Pamela Madsen was also on the approved calendar. It was previously postponed due to COVID-19. As things started opening up, she coordinated a date with the festival grounds, staff explained. 

Circus Bella was again added to the calendar after the Arts Commission gave staff direction to make it an annual event. 

The dates and programs approved by the commission: Sunset Serenade held at Heisler Park on May 6, 13, 20 and 27 and September 9, 16, 23 and 30; World Music at Heisler Park on June 3, 10 and 17; Circus Bella at Bluebird Park in June or September; Music in the Park at Bluebird Park on July 10, 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 14 and 21; Music at the Festival of Arts at the FoA grounds with dates to be determined later; Artist in Residence Concert at the FoA grounds on September 24 or 25; and Promenade on Forest performances on weekends March-December 2022.

Poeschl also confirmed that she has a preliminary meeting scheduled with members of Theatre Asylum, a Hollywood-based company providing consulting and production services. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they met to discuss how to establish a “fringe festival” in Laguna Beach, she explained. 

The consulting company has 13 years of experience with fringe festival management, including the popular Hollywood Fringe Festival. Fringe festivals are public, community events typically focused on theater, but include a variety of art forms, independent performers and unorthodox acts. Laguna could, for example, evolve the Circus Bella event into a fringe-style festival that they manage. Poeschl will report back after the meeting. 

Also on Monday’s arts agenda, the commission unanimously approved the text in the cultural arts grants funding application. Funding is available to nonprofit arts organizations with programming within Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.