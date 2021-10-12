NewLeftHeader

Investing in smart home security pays

By Suzanne Schlundt, Cox vice president, marketing-west region

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, most consumers had smart technology of some kind in their homes. According to the 2021 Cox Communications Consumer Sentiment Survey on Smart Homes, 70 percent of respondents used voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri and nearly half (49%) had smart TVs.

But did you know that smart technology can also make your home more secure?

Since the pandemic, many of us have spent a lot more time at home and may be thinking more about ways to keep our families safe and comfortable. If you want a timesaving, cost-saving, worry-saving solution for protecting your home and managing your family’s safety, Cox has you covered. Cox has offered automated, smart home security since 2011, and we’ve spent the past decade perfecting our Cox Homelife technology to give our customers the peace of mind they deserve, helping them save time and money. 

Investing in smart home touchscreen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cox Communications

Cox’s Homelife Touchscreen can help make your home more secure

Whether you’re on the smart tech train already or have yet to buy any smart products for your home, Cox smart security systems are a…well, smart investment.

What Does Home Security Mean to You?   

Cox Homelife gives customers a choice in how they secure and control their home. We bring smart home capabilities to our customers with two distinct services. 

Cox Homelife Automation helps customers stay more connected to their homes while they’re on the go. Homelife Automation provides advanced features including:

–Control of door locks, lights and thermostats remotely using the Homelife mobile app;

–Setting triggers or custom schedules for energy-saving smart LED light bulbs and thermostats, so you can save on your utility bills;

–Text alerts about events or device activity, like when someone enters a door in your home;

–Indoor/outdoor HD camera with secure live camera viewing and motion-activated recording (captures photos and 15-second video clips).

Cox Homelife Security enhances the features of Homelife Automation by including 24/7, professionally monitored security. Homelife Security’s experts watch for intrusions and keep an eye on other important aspects of your home’s safety, including fire and carbon monoxide detection, and instantly alert you to any issues that may arise.

You can even use Cox Homelife systems with our Contour voice remote to control your thermostats, lights and door locks without even leaving the couch – and soon, you can control Homelife cameras and arming functionality with the Contour voice remote too. 

As part of our mission to keep people connected, during the coronavirus pandemic we rolled out Cox Homelife Care to provide extra peace of mind and support for seniors and their caregivers. If you’re a caregiver for an older loved one, Cox Homelife can give you extra peace of mind and support, with features including:

–24/7 monitoring in and out of home;

–Two-way communication through an easy-to-use mobile hub device;

–An automatic fall detection pendant.

All of these services are connected through the Cox Homelife Care Family App, which lets caregivers easily check on their loved one while they’re away. 

We want to make sure our customers understand and can use their Cox Homelife technology confidently. That’s why all Cox Homelife products include professional installation, as well as 24/7 phone and online support. We hook everything up through the reliable Cox broadband network and answer any questions you have about Homelife.

Cox Protects

We’re here to help you and your family navigate the new, exciting and innovative world of smart home technology by making complex things intuitive and easy to use. Our service technicians and customer care agents are focused on simplifying things for you, making it easy to secure your home with Cox Homelife. 

Cox Homelife smart security systems give you control and peace of mind, while saving your family time, money and worry. Learn more at www.cox.com/residential/homelife. For the 2021 Cox Communications Consumer Sentiment Survey on Smart Homes, go here.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

