 Volume 13, Issue 82  |  October 12, 2021

Laguna Beach Boys Cross Country team 101221

Laguna Beach Boys Cross Country team takes home second place

The Laguna Beach Boys Cross Country team traveled to Clovis, Calif. for their final tune-up meet of the year. Racing at the famous Woodward Park, home of the State Championship course, the team excelled against some of the best small schools in the state.

Laguna Beach Boys Varsity

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Cross Country Varsity team

When the dust settled, the boys were standing on the podium with a second-place finish. Mael Metis led the charge finishing 8th overall with Chris Drews right on his tail, finishing 10th. Alex Boyd (31st), Luke Anderton (35th), Theo Drews (58th) and William Coffey (68th) rounded out an outstanding performance. The varsity team will take the next few weeks of training to prepare for the CIF playoff push starting with League Finals on Saturday, Oct. 30.

 

