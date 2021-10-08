Think global, eat local: Taste of Laguna returns FP 100821

Think global, eat local: Taste of Laguna returns to take visitors on an international ride

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

For local foodie and music fans, the wait is almost over. Next Thursday, Oct. 14, Taste of Laguna returns to the Festival of Arts grounds for its 14th annual event. This year, though, it offers an international twist.

Twenty restaurants and two world bands will take visitors on an around-the-world culinary and cultural adventure. “We decided to put a global theme to the event this year,” said Alyssa Hayek, general manager of Laguna’s radio station, KX FM. “Since travel has been rough on everybody, we’re bringing the travel to you.”

Visitors will enjoy flavors inspired from around the globe

Visitors can take their tastebuds around Latin American, across Europe and Asia, or stick with the comforts of home. The theme is a natural fit for Laguna. “The town is kind of a melting pot, so it worked well,” Hayek said.

In addition to an amazing array of restaurants and the sounds of incredible bands, visitors can also bid on a range of silent auction items. Here are a few of the highlights guests can expect.

New kids in town

There are a few notable newcomers on this year’s culinary scene. Sueños (better known as “Dreams” in Spanish) opened its doors just last month on Ocean Avenue. Executive Chef Alan Sanz’s Latin American menu incorporates flavors from Peru, Colombia, Mexico and other Aztec-inspired dishes. From citrus to spice, Sanz’s selections include everything from light fish dishes to hearty ribeye steaks.

Comedor, located inside the historic La Casa del Camino hotel, came to town last spring. Chef Marcel Vigneron – runner-up in season two of Bravo’s Top Chef – brought his tapas-inspired menu to Laguna, including Spanish octopus, garlic prawns, a variety of flatbreads and everything in between.

The long-anticipated opening of Hotel Laguna is happening later this month. Chef Craig Strong, formerly at Ocean and Main, is opening Larsen (after Laguna’s beloved original greeter), as well as Fin. Guests will get a sneak peek at their menu as Hotel Laguna will appear at Taste of Laguna for the first time. Attendees of the 2019 event may remember Chef Strong winning the 2019 Foodie Award for “Most Delicious.”

Chef Craig Strong returns with a new restaurant and menu this year

Family owned and operated Jedidiah Coffee is passionate about the craft of creating a perfect cup of coffee and bringing the community together to enjoy it. “We’re honored to be a part of this year’s Taste of Laguna,” said owner Embry Munsey. “As a local coffee business and family, we absolutely love partnering with others that give back to our special community. Come by for some hot coffee, cold brew and cocoa. We can’t wait to hang out!”

Finally, Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Beach – which opened this past May on South Coast Highway near Pearl Street – is also appearing for the first time. The restaurant offers an assortment of spring rolls, egg rolls, bao, noodle and Bánh Mì dishes. The perfect destination spot for lovers of Asian cuisine.

Laguna’s longtime favorites

Several local treasures will return this year including Broadway by Amar Santana, Harley Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Nirvana Grille, Starfish Laguna, Splashes Restaurant, Oak Laguna Beach, Oliver’s Osteria, Ristorante Rumari, Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff Restaurant and Wine Gallery.

After struggling through economic hardships last year, and still managing to weather the pandemic’s storm, these chefs are more eager and grateful to return than ever. Here’s what a few of them told us:

“My favorite part of Taste of Laguna is seeing my fellow peers in the industry. Besides my ever-loyal customers and friends, visiting with other restaurateurs, operators, chefs and general managers – and catching up and tasting their offerings – is my favorite part of the event. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone after a year off. This will be a great homecoming,” said Chris Olsen, co-founder of Wine Gallery.

Chris Olsen brings the beloved Wine Gallery back to Taste of Laguna this year

“Our first year participating in Taste of Laguna was in 2011, when it was on top of the parking garage downtown,” said Starfish Laguna’s Owner/Partner Gretchen McConnell. “Now, reuniting with our community to celebrate the rebirth of the businesses that fought so hard during COVID closures, is tremendous. I think this is a special time to rejoice in the simple pleasures of food, wine and the entrepreneurial spirit. Starfish will be doling out our classics with a twist this year and we can’t wait to see all our fans.”

Harley Laguna Beach won the 2019 Foodie Award for “Best Plant Based” and received honorable mentions for “Most Delicious” and “Best Table Presentation.” They’re back this year and perhaps readier than ever. “We’re so excited to bring Harley to the Taste of Laguna this year after last year’s hiatus! Such a cool event,” said Chef Greg Daniels. “I know the locals are excited to get out and ready to enjoy what we all have to offer. We’ll be bringing a couple favorites from our menu this year and can’t wait to see everyone!”

Italian inspired Oliver’s Osteria (named after the chef’s son, who was born the same day the restaurant opened in 2018) brings a taste of Chef Erik De Marchi’s Emilia-Romagna home region to Laguna. “I am so excited to participate in Taste of Laguna this year, especially since we couldn’t last year,” said Chef Erik. “It’s been a crazy time for all of us in the industry and I am blessed to be in such a great community like Laguna Beach. I can’t wait to see everyone October 14th at the festival and for the community to sample some of our fall menu.” Oliver’s received Bib Gourmand status (connoting “excellent food and moderate prices”) from the Michelin Guide last month.

Female-owned Nirvana Grille serves cuisine inspired by the California wine country. “It’s nice to see things move forward after last year, when time seemed to stand still for most of us in events and the community,” said Chef Lindsay of Nirvana Grille. “It will be great to visit with my colleagues, as we rarely get to see one another behind the kitchen curtain. We also look forward to sharing some of our culinary specialties – and a sneak peek at my fall menu – with our local Laguna community of patrons and newcomers!”

“We are very excited to be a part of the Taste of Laguna again this year,” said Catlin Robbins, bar & assistant manager of Oak, who’s been serving crafty cocktails since the restaurant opened in 2017. “We are humbled and grateful to be able to bring the Laguna community together by sharing our American Rustic cuisine and hospitality. We want to thank all our locals for their support through these crazy times. Let’s come together to celebrate making it through to the other side! Laguna Strong!”

The Cliff Restaurant returns with some American classics

International music

The internationally acclaimed group Nova will bring sultry Bossa Nova and lively Samba sounds to the stage. With more than 32 million views and 127,000 subscribers on YouTube, the Brazilian born group is known worldwide for their smooth South American styles. “They are absolutely wonderful,” said Hayek. “We all fell in love as soon as we heard them.” Nova will play for the VIP hour (5 p.m.) and the first hour of the event (6 p.m.), so be sure to come early so you don’t miss them.

Tino Productions will take the stage at 7 p.m. “They’re a seven-piece band with horns,” said Hayek. “They sing in multiple languages, so they’ll play a lot of cover music, international music and some salsa. It’s a mix of all different types and genres of music, which makes it a little unique and different than the last time we put on the festival. It should be a fun little party for us.”

A KX FM DJ will also be on hand to spin records between sets.

Setting the stage for a world record

Be sure to stay for the Mick Jagger Strut happening at 9 p.m. KX FM DJ Ed Steinfeld, who hosts Mornings with Ed, will lead the crowd in setting a world record for the most people doing the Mick Jagger strut at one time.

Grab a beer (or two) before hitting the dance floor

Going once, going twice…

This year’s silent auction can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own phone. Winners need not be present to win and are notified immediately if they’re outbid.

Items range from incredible trips to works of art. “We just got a BBQ grill delivered today,” said Hayek. “The items available run the gamut.”

You can register for the auction now by visiting www.TOLaguna.Givesmart.com, or simply text “TOLaguna” from your mobile phone to 76278. The auction will be viewable prior to the event and live that night.

Proceeds from this year’s silent auction will go to KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Watch for opportunities to enter and win

The collaborative synergies of two all-female-led teams

While this is the second time KX FM is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to stage the event, it’s the first time these two new management teams collaborated. “It’s all female run, so it’s a big deal for both of our organizations. I’m excited about it. It’s been a great partnership,” said Hayek.

As KX FM’s general manager, Hayek is supported by Development Director Jayne Herring and Music Director Erica Delamare.

Sandy Morales, president/CEO of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are excited to bring the community together for an evening of amazing food from our local chefs, great music and unique silent auction items. There is truly something for everyone and we are very thankful for our sponsors and volunteers, working together to create a magical night in Laguna Beach.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com/tickets.html. General admission is $85, which includes all food items. Drink tickets will be available on the festival grounds with several bar locations throughout the event. VIP tickets ($150) include one-hour early entry, two drink vouchers, a private bar and lounge area.

