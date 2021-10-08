NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Tuesday, October 6 - City Council Meeting Recap 100821

Closed Session at 4 p.m.

Regular Council Meeting at 5 p.m.

Adjournment on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1:15 a.m.

Closed Session report

City Attorney Phil Kohn reported that during this evening’s Closed Session, the Council voted 3-1-1, with Councilmember Toni Iseman dissenting and Councilmember George Weiss abstaining, to direct the City Attorney’s office to write a supplemental letter to the District Attorney requesting confirmation regarding the version of the complaint letter that was received by the District Attorney’s office, and to clarify statements made in that letter.

Proclamation

Mayor Bob Whalen read the proclamation recognizing Sergeants Cornelius Ashton and Darrel Short, Officer Samantha Krakower, Dispatchers Steven McDowell and Lizette Diaz and Laguna Beach Paramedics for their extraordinary life-saving efforts.

Traffic light corrections in South Laguna

Public Works Director Mark McAvoy provided an update on the timing of the traffic signals in South Laguna, reporting that Caltrans has advised that the correction requires four nights of night work, and is scheduled to occur within the next week or so.

Adoption of Ordinance for Defensible Space Amendments to the Municipal Fire Code

Moved by Mayor Whalen, seconded by Councilmember Peter Blake, and carried 3/2 to adopt Ordinance 

Roll Call: Ayes: Blake, Kempf, Whalen; Noes: Iseman, Weiss

Councilmember Weiss request for Ordinance Prohibiting Retail Sales of Tobacco and Vaping Products within the City of Laguna Beach

Moved by Councilmember Weiss and seconded by Councilmember Iseman to direct staff to research, analyze, and present for City Council review and action, an ordinance prohibiting the sale of tobacco and vaping products within the City of Laguna Beach. Motion failed.

Resolution expressing support for the establishment of a Veteran’s Cemetery in the City of Anaheim

Moved by Mayor Whalen, seconded by Councilmember Weiss, and carried unanimously 4/0, with Councilmember Iseman abstaining.

Review and discussion of proposed Laguna Residents First Initiative Measure

Moved by Mayor Whalen, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Kempf, and carried unanimously 5/0 to:

(1) Direct staff to obtain proposals for conducting a fiscal impact analysis of the proposed ballot initiative for City Council review and contract award; and

(2) Direct staff to have the initiative reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, investigate better potential approaches to parking, provide further analysis of the cumulative effect provision and the proposed initiative’s impact to outdoor dining, provide an analysis of lot consolidation policies; and refine the list of projects that would have triggered the proposed ballot initiative in the last five years.

Resolution declaring an Offshore Oil Spill Local Emergency

Moved by Mayor Whalen, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Kempf, and carried unanimously 5/0.

Appeal of the approval of Design Review, Coastal Development Permit, Revocable Encroachment Permit and a Categorical Exemption to construct a new single-family dwelling with an attached garage on a vacant building site in the Arch Beach Heights specific plan area at 1201 Noria St.

Moved by Mayor Pro Tem Kempf, seconded by Mayor Whalen, and carried unanimously 4/0, with Councilmember Iseman abstaining, to deny the appeal and sustain the Design Review Board’s conditional approval.

 

