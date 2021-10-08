NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 100821

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In the last “A Look Back” we described how Laguna Beach had a starring role in a major Hollywood movie, namely The Postman Always Rings Twice.

Yet that was hardly its only such portrayal. In what was the biggest box office haul of Bette Davis’ career, the film Now Voyager also gives a major role to our city.

Laguna Beach A Look Back Heinreid

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

Paul Heinreid and Bette Davis in a scene from “Now Voyager” filmed at the Victor Hugo Inn on Main Beach

In this photo, we see Bette Davis and Paul Henreid having lunch, just after having first met. Our city’s casting is to play the role of Rio De Janeiro – which is clearly from the patio of the Victor Hugo Inn, now Las Brisas.

Although in the scene pictured here, Henreid lights Davis a cigarette, it was a future scene in the movie where he lights two cigarettes in his mouth with one match, handing his paramour one of them. It became a “thing,” so popular during World War ll, that both actors claimed it was their idea.

In addition to the scene at the table, the patio and walkways around the Inn are shown in detail in the film. Bird Rock is easily visible in the background. For those so inclined to want to sit at the exact table, it is long gone and appears now to be part of the outdoor bar of Las Brisas.

Foggy weather in town delayed the filming by a week, but Davis insisted on not moving the filming location, supporting her beloved Laguna Beach.

In 1942, she was not yet an official resident but a frequent visitor. It was three years later, during one of her many visits to our city, that she met a local artist, William Grant Sherry, who became her third husband. She was attracted to him due to his insistence he had never heard of her. Perhaps Sherry was doing a bit of acting himself there, since Davis was one of the most popular leading ladies in Hollywood at the time.

It was with their marriage they bought the French Normandy home overlooking Woods Cove. In 1950, Davis left Sherry for actor Gary Merrill, her fourth and final husband.

I suggest all Laguna Beach locals, stream Now Voyager and enjoy a trip back 80 years. In fact, consider having the drink ordered by Henreid for the couple in this scene – two Cointreaus. 

• • •

