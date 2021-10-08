NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Top of the World students surpass fundraising goal 100821

Top of the World students surpass fundraising goal to aid wildlife affected by oil spill

Students attending Top of the World (TOW) Elementary School came together this week to raise funds to help wildlife affected by the oil spill off Huntington Beach.

The fundraising campaign took place from Monday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 6. from 7:30-8 a.m. before school started, and the youngsters surpassed their goal of $2,000, now raising it to $3,000!

Standing on the corner near the school, the youth held up signs as they collected donations from passing traffic, to benefit wildlife at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center (WWCC) in Huntington Beach and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) in Laguna Beach. 

Top of the world closeup

Photos by Jennifer Henderson

Two students near Top of the World Elementary hold signs as they collect donations to help raise funds for wildlife affected by the oil spill

“I feel happy I can help the ocean animals with my friends,” said 6-year-old Holland Kennedy, who is a first grader at TOW. “I hope there’s never another oil spill because they hurt our animals and our earth. We should be protecting animals and the earth and not hurting them.”

Fourth grader Zoe Moore, 10 years old, echoed these sentiments: “I’m happy we are doing this for the animals and our community. I’m having fun with my friends and excited to get out there and do this every morning.”

“We are thrilled and so grateful to see our community come out in full force to support our elementary school kids,” said Cathey Curtis, a parent who organized the campaign. “These kids are so motivated to help and every day their enthusiasm grows. We are making a real difference here and hoping to inspire other kids to do the same.”

Top of the World student kids in line

Click on photo for a larger image

Youngsters attract passerby, who stop to make donations

As of press time, funds raised totaled $2,459. 

They have set up a GoFundMe, so members of the community are still able to donate here.

The WWCC is dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife, some of which are threatened/endangered species (https://www.wwccoc.org/); while the PMMC rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration (https://pacificmmc.org/).

 

