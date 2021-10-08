NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Soul Community Planet acquires iconic Laguna Beach Riviera Resort

Soul Community Planet (SCP) has announced the acquisition of the 41-room, beachfront Laguna Riviera Beach Resort (Laguna Riviera). The historic Laguna Beach hotel marks SCP’s first expansion into California and its sixth hotel overall. The acquisition advances SCP’s plan to expand its footprint into communities which align with SCP’s healthy, kind, green values. 

Opened in 1948, the Laguna Riviera is located directly on the beach just two blocks south of downtown Laguna Beach. Described as a French Riviera and Mediterranean retreat, the resort provides scenic coastal views, direct access to surfing and stand-up paddle boarding, and features a variety of room categories, including oceanfront studios to one-bedroom suites, many with a full kitchen, private oceanfront decks and fireplaces. 

Soul Community Planet Laguna Riviera

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Soul Community Planet

The beachfront Laguna Riviera Beach Resort will be rebranded as SCP Laguna Beach

“The vision of Soul Community Planet is to make the world around us a better place by serving those who value wellness, kindness and sustainability. The beautiful seaside community of Laguna Beach is an eclectic fusion of California art, food and surf culture. It’s also one of the healthiest, kindest and most sustainability focused communities we know,” said Soul Community Planet co-founder and CEO Ken Cruse. “As such, we see Laguna Beach as an ideal place for Soul Community Planet, and we look forward to merging SCP’s holistic hospitality with Laguna Beach’s cool California vibe. Our planned renovations of the hotel are intended to complement the character of Laguna Beach and will be thoughtfully conducted with city and community involvement every step of the way to ensure our efforts add to, rather than dilute, the eclectic authenticity that makes Laguna Beach so special.”

The hotel will maintain the Laguna Riviera Beach Resort name while undergoing the planned multi-million-dollar renovation and repositioning program. The design effort, led by Kelly Ogden of ELK Collective, will infuse the hotel with SCP’s signature “Scandi-boho” design aesthetic, new landscaping and exterior, and will incorporate SCP’s distinct brand features throughout. Upon completion of the renovations, the hotel will be rebranded as the SCP Laguna Beach. Opening rates at the SCP Laguna Beach will start at $250.

Earlier this year, SCP announced it will become fully vegetarian across all of its venues, achieve net zero waste company-wide and standardize all of its guest rooms on its signature “Peaceful Rooms” design by the end of 2022. These and other SCP brand services and programs are planned to be featured at the new SCP Laguna Beach. The SCP Laguna Beach is also planned to feature a signature SCP’s Provisions Market, which will offer wholesome, locally sourced, fresh, organic food and drink, including local craft beer, California wine, kombucha and coffee, along with local arts and crafts items.

Soul Community Planet hotels are currently located in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Redmond and Depoe Bay, Ore.; Hilo, Hawaii; and the Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP in Gleneden Beach, Ore. The company is actively expanding into markets that share its core values and culture, with the goal of introducing at least 25 SCP locations in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

 

