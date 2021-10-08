NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 81  |  October 8, 2021

Laguna Beach County Water District’s SmartScape 100821

Laguna Beach County Water District’s SmartScape Waterwise Expo tomorrow

After going virtual last year due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laguna Beach County Water District’s (LBCWD’s) annual SmartScape Waterwise Expo is back and in-person at the district’s headquarters office tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to such an important event,” said Keith Van Der Maaten, the district’s general manager. “With most of the state in extreme drought and the governor calling on all Californians to conserve, outdoor water use is the obvious place for residents to begin making reductions.” As much as 50% of residential water use goes to outdoor irrigation with much of it wasted. 

Laguna Beach County Regan

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Christopher Regan, assistant general manager of LBCWD with Lois Zeller and Ken Jillson at a previous SmartScape expo

The district’s free event highlights and promotes the benefits of using California native plants and efficient irrigation techniques in residential and commercial landscape settings. Attendees can meet with local landscape and irrigation professionals, purchase California Friendly plants and learn about available rebates on water efficient devices, as well as participate in planting workshops, activities and more.

“What makes the SmartScape Waterwise Expo unique is its focus on hands-on learning opportunities and face-to-face interactions with knowledgeable landscape and irrigation professionals,” said Van Der Maaten. “Each participant involved is a leader in their field or industry and brings the latest products and practices to the table.” 

Laguna Beach County succulent

Click on photo for a larger image

This attendee is purchasing a drought-tolerant succulent

This year’s participants and sponsors include Bolsa Chica Conservancy, City of Laguna Beach, Rain Barrels International, South Coast Water District, Honey Girl Grows, California Native Plant Society, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Master Gardeners of Orange County, Wyland Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition and the Laguna Beach Fire Safe Council. 

During the event, state and local guidelines for COVID restrictions will be in place, which may include crowd control and masking. The district’s top priority remains the health and safety of its employees and residents.

The LBCWD headquarters is located at 306 Third St., Laguna Beach,

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 20,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of Laguna Beach. The district’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

