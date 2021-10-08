Local resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg to run 5K a day in October

Laguna Beach resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg is running 5K a day in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month and she’s encouraging community members to join her.

“As a recent breast cancer survivor, I try to do something meaningful for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to promote early detection and a healthy lifestyle and raise donations for Susan G. Komen,” said Kolberg.

“I want to help Susan G. Komen save lives and end breast cancer forever. I’m taking steps (literally) towards a world without breast cancer by raising awareness and funds to stop this disease that affects one in eight women during their lifetime.”

Photo by Jeff Kolberg

Sharael Kolberg, a breast cancer survivor runs for the cause

Here are options to participate in the 5K a Day Challenge:

–If you live in Laguna Beach, join her for a run/walk in person, every morning at 7 a.m. Message her on Instagram @50fortheCure for meeting locations.

–Join her virtually once a week to run/walk together on Zoom from wherever you are. Sign up at www.50fortheCure.org.

–Log your miles on the Strava app and then post a screenshot of your run/walk on your Instagram and/or Facebook and tag @50fortheCure #5KaDay.

–Make a donation to Susan G. Komen at http://orangecounty.info-komen.org/goto/٥٠fortheCure.

–Join the “50 for the Cure” Facebook group to share your progress and cheer each other on at www.facebook.com/groups/٥٠forthecure/.

As the world’s largest and most impactful breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen supports more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside the U.S. government, while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.

Laguna Playhouse announces first show season, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream

Could life be any “dreamier” than to reopen the theater with one of the Playhouse’s biggest hits of all time? Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to welcome you back to see Denny and the Dreamers perform all your favorite songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s in Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream, written and created by Roger Bean, musical direction by Nick Guerrero with direction & choreography by Jonathan Van Dyke.

According to Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “We are so thrilled and gloriously happy to be able to finally welcome our subscribers and audiences back to the Playhouse for the first time in 19 months with the joyously irresistible, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream. Our 100th season was delayed, but we are celebrating this historic milestone all year long with one of our best seasons yet!”

Submitted photo

Laguna Playhouse re-opens with “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream”

The show begins previews on Wednesday, Oct 13, and will open to the public on Sunday, Oct 17 at 5:30 p.m. and run through Sunday, Oct 31 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Take a trip to Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dreams of making it to the big time. The ‹60s hits say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and “The Glory of Love.” This delightful, award-winning jukebox musical, written and created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes), will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering – let’s hear it for the boys!

Tickets range from $51-$101 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (987). Group discounts are available by calling (949) 497-987, ext. 229.Prices subject to change.

Laguna Playhouse will offer both “vaccination-only” and “open-to-all” performances this season. The first two weeks of each run will be for fully vaccinated patrons only, followed by a week of open performances for all audiences.

Any additional protocol will be subject to changes in government regulations. Proof of vaccination will be required for all patrons prior to entering the theater during the first two weeks of performances for all main stage shows.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their October program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join a park naturalist on Saturday, October 9 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as we walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15. Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m., and discover the countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Fall is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. On Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m., join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 hour Nature Hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Fall migration is the time for birds to migrate and Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing their resident avian friends. On Saturday, October 30 at 8 a.m., join a park naturalist for a walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed).

With My Own Two Hands Foundation hosts red carpet documentary screening on October 16

With My Own Two Hands Foundation will host their 8th Annual Red Carpet documentary screening on Saturday, Oct 16 from 6-9 p.m. Join foundation CEO/founder Lindsey Pluimer, and special guest speaker and two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng for an inspiring evening at Swanson Park, 9792 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach.

Featuring red carpet photos, hosted beer and wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, incredible live auction items and a screening of the nonprofit’s latest film, A Mother’s Wish, proceeds fund education and create self-reliance and sustainable projects in East African communities.

Submitted photo

Guests from the 2019 Red Carpet screening enjoy the evening

The documentary showcases the power of water independence through the eyes of Margaret, a mother and teacher, from the Leshuta Cooperative in Narok County, Kenya. Get immersed in the transformative powers of clean water and experience With My Own Two Hands’ holistic impact in action.

Submitted photo

With My Own Two Hands Foundation presents “A Mother’s Wish”

Previous attendees of this event have included Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets, Olympic Champion skier Lindsey Vonn, NFL great and media personality DeMarcus Ware, and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Tickets are $175 and can be purchased at https://withmyown2hands.ejoinme.org/tickets.

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) is a Laguna Beach-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to create a more equitable world through water and agriculture. WMO2H was founded in 2011 and since then, has impacted 23,159 people with clean water and sustainable food sources. WMO2H now serves 9 communities with 28 greenhouses, 13 water projects, and 8 WASH projects.

For more information, visit www.withmyown2hands.org.

David Wheatley to perform in free concert at First Church of Christ, Scientist, on October 17

On Sunday, Oct 17 at 2 p.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, Laguna Beach is hosting a free concert by award-winning organist, pianist, composer and storyteller, David Wheatley. The concert will take place at the church, located at 635 High Drive.

Wheatley will be performing some of his favorite music from great classical composers, as well as more contemporary pieces, and one of his own compositions, “Prelude for the Day,” that truly captures the essence of the beautiful panoramas of Laguna Beach.

On the piano, Wheatley will be performing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony (the First Movement, transcribed by Franz Liszt), Chopin’s Polonaise in A major and his Minute Waltz, and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor, plus a surprise! On the organ, he will play Bach’s Fugue in D minor, a medley of Sousa’s well-known marches, a coronation march by Sir William Walton, the Toccata from “Plymouth Suite” by Percy Whitlock, a medley of popular songs by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, some light, classical French music by Lefébure-Wély and “MacArthur Park” by Jimmy Webb.

Reflecting on his music selections for this concert, Wheatley said, “What these pieces have in common is that they are expressions of their time and culture. Many of them are timeless, with a beautiful combination of inevitability and surprise.”

Submitted photo

David Wheatley performs on October 17

Wheatley grew up in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He began studying piano at age 5 and the organ at age 13, when his legs were long enough to reach all 32 pedals. He later studied at the University of Toronto and the Royal Conservatory of Music and at the University of North Texas and USC, where he served as co-founder and original director of the Scoring for Motion Pictures program.

Wheatley has contributed to many films and hit television series as a studio musician and even played the legendary Twentieth Century Fox organ, with a 100-piece orchestra for the soundtrack of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. He has co-written, co-directed and co-produced three original musicals for the stage. He is currently working on a podcast series of music lectures with humor, as he also enjoys performing as a comedian.

He has recorded many of his original compositions, including the CD of his own solo piano compositions, Out of the Blue and The Waterways Album by Lightstream, a jazz group. He has served as organist, pianist, music director, and choir director for churches of many denominations and he gives master classes for the American Guild of Organists. He is currently serving as guest organist at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Laguna Beach.

Admission to the concert is free, as this is a gift to the community from the church. Free parking is also available. The City of Laguna Beach recommends that masks be worn while inside the church auditorium.

Newspaper donations needed at the Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is currently in need of newspaper donations. The donations will be used to help line cages, litter boxes, and for runs. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping that anyone who can help with this request will drop off newspaper donations to the shelter as soon as they can.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to https://puplagunabeach.org/.