Hotel Laguna readies for October diners
By Diane Armitage
This past weekend, Hotel Laguna opened its doors for a few private invite “sneak peeks.” It was met with great enthusiasm that it reminded me of the original Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory movie when the fabled factory allowed a handful of people in who had discovered the “golden ticket” in their chocolate bars.
Shuttered on New Year’s Eve 2017, the Hotel Laguna has stood silent for nearly four years. In about two weeks, though, the Grand Dame will be alight with what will assuredly be a steady stream of diners and private events.
Photo by Diane Armitage
The Hotel Laguna refurbished lobby
While the Laguna Beach Company continues to work on renovations throughout the hotel, the team will be opening three important venues: the main restaurant and patio, newly named Larsen, a new casual sushi bar, Fin and the Hotel Laguna Beach Club, which will still be offering full wait service from a limited restaurant menu (alcohol included) on the sand.
My Tour with Chef Craig
When I met with Chef Craig Strong on Saturday, he whisked me through a quick tour, all the while grinning from ear to ear. Although the Michelin-starred chef has had plenty to do with re-opening Terra at the Festival grounds this summer and providing help where needed to the [seven-degrees] event center, his eye has always been on steering the food and beverage of this rare prize – the only Laguna restaurant experience right on the sand.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Laguna Beach Company
Chef Craig Strong will be overseeing the helm at Hotel Laguna
“This is just the perfect Southern California experience,” he told me from the open-air patio. “You can start with your toes in the sand at our Beach Club. We’re fortunate to have a full liquor license to serve you any drink on the sand, and we’ll bring the food to you, too.”
Although the team is still working out the membership aspects of the hallowed Hotel Laguna Beach Club, anyone is welcome to walk up and reserve a beach chair for just $25. (This could be changing soon, so take advantage while it’s offered!).
Fin restaurant
Wander up from the beach any time to enjoy a sushi menu in the new Fin restaurant, a renovation from what used to be a group dining private room. Done in cool blues and brushed gray, it frames a beautiful view to the ocean outside.
Photo by Diane Armitage
Fin restaurant in Hotel Laguna offers a casual atmosphere
The Hotel Laguna Bar Takes Main Stage
The bar is such a significant renovation that it’s hard to believe it’s the same room. Where before it almost felt like an overflow room, the newly refreshed bar is looking like the belle of the ball.
Beautifully modernized with just the right amount of burnished gold, the room’s dimensions haven’t changed an inch, but it feels airy and light now with dramatic arched mirrors stretching to a ceiling we never noticed before.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Laguna Beach Company
The refurbished Hotel Laguna bar
Larsen honors Laguna’s history
Not to be upstaged by its neighbors, the hotel’s main restaurant is also significantly refurbished with cool neutrals that accent the gorgeous sweep of sand, ocean and sky framed in the historical picture windows.
Named after our original Laguna Beach Greeter, Eiler Larsen, Chef Craig tells me that the restaurant will offer a broad range of menu items for both casual and fine dining patrons.
“You don’t want to limit the menu in a place like this to just one style or type of food,” he explained. “Whether our guests choose the patio or the dining room, they’ll be able to order what they feel they deserve and want to eat. It’s all about them.”
Menu details will be forthcoming in my future article.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Laguna Beach Company
Larsen’s cool neutrals accent the sweep of sand, ocean and sky
As noted, the Hotel Laguna bar, restaurants and beach club seating will open officially in about two weeks once the team feels confident in its training for both front and back of house. Following a ramp-up period, Larsen’s indoor and outdoor dining will eventually be open seven days a week with brunch on the weekends, while Fin will be open from Tuesday through Sunday.
And speaking of back of house…
Hotel Laguna General Manager Chad St. John was next to greet me, offering a peek into the completely renovated hotel kitchen. In short, this is a work of art, a gleaming, stream-lined edifice to service the restaurant and eventual room service orders.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Diane Armitage
The renovated kitchen at Hotel Laguna
Swank Beach Club coming soon
The team will also be adding a smaller food prep area (complete with a separate dishwashing area) one floor below to accommodate a new, swank Beach Club that will be available for club members’ private events.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Diane Armitage
The coming-soon Hotel Laguna Beach Club in the former grand ballroom at sand level
A significant bar has been built into one side of the former large ballroom, restoring a bar that had been removed by the previous hotel operators. Tables, TVs, and possibly even pool tables are planned for this casual watering hole. Meanwhile, giant floor-to-ceiling glass doors will serve as the front wall, ushering club members directly onto the sand.
Club members will have separate side access to the club, which transports them into the original “rum runners’ tunnel” that used to stretch under Hotel Laguna and Coast Highway to “service” restaurants and bars of a bygone era. This, too, is refurbished and gleaming, including two expansive changing rooms for club members.
St. John (who is, by the way, the older brother to Chef Kyle St. John at The Ranch’s Harvest restaurant) can only be described as “overjoyed” with his new position at Hotel Laguna. A longtime resident here, he’s worked at all levels of restaurant and bar management. As he showed me the “coming soon” Beach Club expanse, he was downright giddy.
“It’s just such a rare treat to be able to open a Beach Club like this just feet from the sand at Main Beach,” St. John said. “This is definitely going to provide a memorable experience for club members for years to come.”
Beach Club membership details will be finalized in the weeks ahead with announcements about the annual membership expected by or before year’s end.
Stay tuned for more details
I’ll be writing much more as we get closer to opening day. Stay tuned in my social channels @BestofLaguna Beach in Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).