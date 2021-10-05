NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Top of the World students are raising funds 100521

Top of the World students are raising funds to aid wildlife affected by the offshore oil spill

Students attending Top of the World (TOW) Elementary School are banning together to raise funds to help wildlife affected by the oil spill off Huntington Beach.

The effort started on Monday, Oct. 4 and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 6. Youngsters, holding up signs, will be at Fire Station #3 at 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd., Laguna Beach from 7:30-8 a.m. collecting donations to benefit wildlife at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center (WWCC) in Huntington Beach and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) in Laguna Beach. 

Top the World kids

Photo by Jennifer Henderson

Top of the World students hold signs, collect donations to help raise funds for wildlife affected by the oil spill

“Our kids love our beautiful beaches, our incredible wildlife and are confused and saddened about the oil spill and want to help,” said Cathey Curtis, parent of TOW fourth grader, Zoe Moore and organizer of the event. “We are asking families and the community to come out and support the kids with whatever they can give.

“Our hope is to motivate other elementary students to organize in their communities. Our further goal is to empower our children with ideas and tools so they know that there’s always something we can do to help when a crisis hits,” said Curtis.

Top of the World passerby

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chelsea Kennedy

A passerby donates to the students’ fundraising campaign

“We have also set up a GoFundMe and would love any little bit of support to show these kids and our community that we are rallying around them and our precious oceans and wildlife,” concluded Curtis. To access the Go Fund Me account, go here.

At press time, $400 has been raised toward the $2,000 goal.

The WWCC is dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife, some of which are threatened/endangered species; while the PMMC rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. 

Top of the World girl

Photo by Chelsea Kennedy

This student’s sign, with her “talking fish” beckons motorists to stop

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.