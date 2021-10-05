NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 100521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Those old Devil Winds! 

Dennis 5Last Sunday we expected a high of about 86 degrees in Laguna which would make it the warmest day of 2021 since way back on April Fool’s Day when it topped out at 90. Usually in a normal year here at the beach, we’ll see at least seven or eight days of 90 or higher even at water’s edge. There’s a very light offshore flow going on right now that is resulting in the warm readings. It’s not a real Santana wind event yet, as no NE winds are blowing here, but there are some light NE offshore winds being reported below some of the Canyons and passes around Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County.

Now that it’s October, it’s time for Santana wind season and the prime time for such an event is now through the fall when some of our warmest temps can occur at water’s edge. We still get very warm days from offshore winds into November and even a few in December when it’s been as warm as 88 on two occasions – December 3, 1958 and December 12, 1979.

Although less frequent after New Year’s Day, Santanas have occurred in every month but July and August. During the winter months, our hottest days have been a direct result of these warm, very dry NE winds. Historically, there was one particularly warm Santana event in mid-January of 1971 when Laguna registered its warmest January day on record in 1971 with a high of 88 degrees – 23 degrees above normal. 

Martin Luther King Day on January 17, 1994 hit 86 degrees in Laguna, the same date that the 6.9 Northridge earthquake struck. On February 5, 1995, a strong Santana blew into town and pushed the mercury up to 90 – with 95 in downtown L.A. On February 9, 1971, the mercury hit 86 here as a result of a visit from “The Devil Winds “ – as the early Spanish settlers gave these winds that name, known in Spanish as the “Vientos Diablos.” 

On March 26, 1988 and March 26, 1996, Laguna had a record high of 94 degrees thanks to the “Devil Winds.” Moving into April, on April 1, 1966, a rare event for this time of year sent the mercury up to 95 and on April 6, 1989, we set a record here with a blistering 101 – with 107 in downtown L.A. 

That same day, there was a 4.6 shaker right under Fashion Island on the Newport Inglewood Fault, so that’s three quakes that happened on the hottest day of that particular month. Coincidence? I’m not so sure. On May 2, 1967, the temp was 95 – a rarity for so late in the season. In May of 2013, there were two separate strong out-of-season events a week apart with gusty NE winds at the beach that occasionally gusted to 40 mph. 

Santanas at the coast usually last for 18-24 hours at the most, but both of these events went on for three days! Finally, in June, Laguna has seen three occasions where the mercury soared to 100 degrees from very hot Santanas.  The sun by this time of year was near or at its highest point in the sky, so there was ample time for such extreme heating. Had enough? Me too! 

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

