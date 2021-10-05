NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Laguna Art Museum to celebrate Art & Nature Festival 

The Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will be celebrating their ninth annual Art & Nature Festival from November 4-7. The museum will present special exhibitions, a commissioned work of art, lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of arts’ engagement with the natural world.

On opening day, Thursday, Nov. 4, Art & Nature artist Rebeca Méndez will present Any-Instant-Whatever, a multimedia experience depicting a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles that captures a cloud-rich sky above the lively city and its inhabitants.

Highlighting the festival is the Art & Nature Gala 2021, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the lush surroundings of Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The museum’s most significant fundraiser of the year, the evening will be filled with free-flowing libations, garden-inspired heavy hors d’oeuvres and the rockin’ live music of Jason Feddy, who is the evening’s master of ceremonies. Commissioned artist Méndez will be in attendance, and the evening will pay tribute to guests of honor Lou and Laura Rohl and LAM Curator Emeritus Janet Blake, each of whom has made a difference in the Laguna Beach arts community. The cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with the seated banquet and program commencing at 6:30 p.m.

For gala tickets, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/gala-2021/.

For the Art & Nature Festival schedule of events and sponsorship opportunities, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

