 Volume 13, Issue 80  |  October 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents FP 100521

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents The Triplets of Belleville

On Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will screen The Triplets of Belleville. This Academy Award-winning animated film follows elderly Frenchwoman Madame Souza as she becomes involved in international intrigue when her grandson, Champion, a professional cyclist, is kidnapped and taken abroad. 

Laguna Beach poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

The Triplets of Belleville screens on October 13 at LBCAC

Joined by her faithful dog, Bruno, Souza embarks on a journey to find Champion and stumbles across unlikely allies in the form of three sisters who are veterans of the vaudeville stage. Tracking down Champion’s criminal captors, the quartet of old women use their wits to try and win the day. 

“A hallucinatory amalgam of Paris and New York. It’s a wild, nostalgic tribute. A far cry from either Walt Disney or Japanese anime. The SENSATION of the Cannes Film Festival,” said A.O. Scott with The New York Times.

Proof of vaccination or a mask is required.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

