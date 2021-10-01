NewLeftHeader

clear sky

73.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Mark McManus: Another Laguna Beach legend lost 100121

Mark McManus: Another Laguna Beach legend lost

IMG 3411

Photos courtesy of Kristen McManus Pollard

Mark McManus

Mark Carleton McManus, 80, died on August 7, 2021 at Mission Hospital after a short battle with sepsis. Born May 29, 1941 in Village of New London, MN to parents Floyd and Jean McManus, Mark was the second youngest of five children. His parents moved the family to Laguna Beach when Mark was only 6 months old, purchasing property at the bottom of Seaview Street in the heart of the Laguna Village area on Pearl Harbor Day. This property would go on to serve as the McManus Family compound for almost 60 years. Mark’s grandmother, Amy Wallace, was already living in Laguna at the time, working as one of the first Plein Air artists in the Bluebird Canyon area since the 1920s. Hence why the family moved to Laguna.

IMG 3410

An old newspaper clipping from 1959 during McManus’ high school football career with the Laguna Beach High School Artists

Mark was born a bundle of energy who later showed himself to be a natural athlete. His mother Jean, being an avid baseball fan, helped Jack Norworth, the writer of the famed anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” to start one of the first Little League Baseball franchises west of the Mississippi in Laguna Beach in 1952, so Mark and his friends could play. Mark went on to letter in four different sports as a LBHS Artist playing Varsity football, basketball, baseball, and track & field. He was also awarded the Taylor Award at graduation in 1959 for being chosen the most valuable, all-around athlete of the year. Mark went on to play varsity basketball at Coast Community College, before transferring to San Jose State University where he pledged Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated with a BS in Business in 1964. 

IMG 3414

McManus (pictured sticking his tongue out above the “un” in the Laguna Beach Little League banner) with one of the first teams

Mark had a strong love and respect for the Pacific Ocean. He enjoyed growing up playing in the waves at Thalia Street Beach, and walking all the way to Dana Point and back with friends when the tide was low to pass the time on a hot summer day. Mark, being an avid skimboarder at beaches like Victoria, Oak and Brooks, would later often serve as a judge alongside friend Hobie Alter at local skimboarding competitions. He additionally loved to bodysurf, earning the nickname Mark the “Mako Shark” for his unusual body surfing style. Mark also spent many summers in his youth serving as a lifeguard at Emerald Bay. 

IMG 3415

McManus, No. 43, with his Laguna Beach High School football team

After college, Mark founded his own construction company where he enjoyed building and remodeling custom homes in the Laguna Beach and Dana Point areas for more than 20 years. He also loved to BBQ at Doheny State Beach, Coach Girls Bobby Sox Softball, go camping, hunting and fishing in all parts of Baja California, Mexico, and spending time with family and friends. Always a permanent fixture at the annual all-class LBHS reunions at Heisler Park, Mark stayed a proud Artist always. Everything he owned were the colors maroon and white. 

IMG 3424

Jack Norworth (center), writer of the famed anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” with McManus (on his immediate right)

Mark is survived by his younger sister Mary Woodward, nephews, nieces and his two daughters Kristine McManus Pollard and Amy McManus Simms. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Stuart Pollard, Thalia Pollard, Sage Simms, Marco Simms and Helena Simms, the two eldest of the five currently playing a sport at the collegiate level.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.