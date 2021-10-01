Searching for information about Billy Provencher, late resident of Laguna

Danielle Wegrecki is looking for information about her uncle, Billy Provencher, who lived in Laguna Beach from July 1983 until his death in February 1991.

Submitted photo

Billy Provencher

“I’ve found out he had many friends there. He also lived with Miss Ohio, 1987, I believe. Also, he had a dear friend, Cotton Barris, from Georgia,” Danielle says.

Provencher had a wallpaper company and had many customers in the area.

Submitted photo

Billy with his sister

“He was a loving and kind man. I would like to find more out about him since he passed away when I was 13. Now I am a woman of 44,” Danielle adds. “If there’s anyone out there still in Laguna Beach community that can help me, I would greatly appreciate it.”

Anyone who has information about Provencher is asked to contact Danielle at [email protected].

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a Coastal Geology Tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level was once as high as the cliffs. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the stoplight “Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist on Saturday, October 9 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as we walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15. Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m., and discover the countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Fall is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. On Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m., join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 hour Nature Hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Fall migration is the time for birds to migrate and Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing their resident avian friends. On Saturday, October 30 at 8 a.m., join a park naturalist for a walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed).

Guest Column

How to stop reeling toward a complete meltdown

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

If you’re someone who tends to spin out into a meltdown, rage, shutdown, or anxiety attack, things can be really difficult.

A small frustration or fear can be turned into something huge and ruin your entire day…I’ve been there many, many times.

If this is you, please know that you’re not alone. This happens to a lot of people, in many different ways:

--Getting frustrated with someone and then turning that into anger that can rage or simmer all day, putting you in a foul mood.

--Feeling fear or hurt, you might get caught up in a mental narrative that causes you to have an anxiety attack or shut down, that might take you hours to recover from.

--Feeling bad about something you did or failed to do, you might start spinning into feeling really bad about yourself and drop into a state of discouragement about everything.

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

What can we do if this is happening? Let’s take a look at what’s going on, and then look at some ideas for what we might do.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: www.naturally-happy.com/blog/.

How we spin into disaster mode

The initial difficulty that we encounter is rarely a major disaster – it’s usually just a feeling of uncertainty or fear:

--Frustration when someone behaves in a way we don’t like.

--Fear and hurt we feel when we’re criticized.

--Self-doubt when we don’t do as well as we’d like at something (procrastination, for example).

This initial feeling of fear, uncertainty, or frustration isn’t necessarily a problem…it’s just a feeling. It’s an initial tug at our hearts.

The real difficulty comes not from this initial tug or poke at the heart…it comes from what happens afterward:

--We feel the tug or poke at our heart, and then we go into a defense mechanism of spinning one of our usual narratives.

--The narrative might be about why the other person is wrong, why you are wrong and how much of a huge deal this is.

--This continues in a growing blaze until we’re in full-on disaster mode – we’ve gone from a tiny spark to full forest fire.

--Then we might have other things we do to cope with this disaster – yelling, throwing a tantrum, shutting down, hiding, comforting ourselves with food or drugs or whatever your usual go-to coping mechanism is, or going into a depressive funk.

Even this is not that big of a deal. It’s just a passing storm. We don’t need to beat ourselves up if this is happening – in fact, what is needed is more love.

How to stop before meltdown occurs

If you look at the process above, the first step in the process is not a big deal. It’s just a tug or poke at our heart, a little spark of uncertainty or fear.

The trick is to catch it early – if we can catch it while it’s still just a spark, and hasn’t been turned into a forest fire, it’s much more manageable.

We can simply give ourselves some space to feel fear and uncertainty, or frustration, or whatever the feeling might be. We can take a few breaths. Give ourselves some compassion. And then let go and move on to the rest of our day.

Photo by Kavita Reddy

The trick is to catch a meltdown early

How do we catch it early? Practice! We notice when there’s a full forest fire, and then reflect on when it was just a spark. At what point might we have caught it earlier? We can do this reflection without beating ourselves up, just noticing.

Then slowly, with this kind of practice, we might be able to notice in the moment when it’s just a spark. “Ooh, that hurt!” Or, “Yowza, that feels frustrating!” Catch it in the moment, before we’ve doused it with gasoline.

When we are able to catch it early, we can pause. Breathe for a few moments. Notice the feeling, as sensation in the body. Be present with the sensation, without getting caught up in the narrative that adds fuel to the fire.

When we get caught up in that narrative (which we will), we can simply notice that. Notice what the narrative is, notice that it is unhelpful (it only makes things worse) and see if you can turn from the narrative back to the sensation in the body. Let yourself feel this emotion as sensation.

From here, you can give yourself some compassion, some love. Take care of yourself, as you feel this uncertainty, fear, frustration.

Catch it early enough, with practice, and we can take care of the poke at our hearts with compassion and grace.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo complete and volunteers needed

The Hortense Miller Gazebo was built in 1958, including the decorative panels designed by Hortense Miller while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. The pattern of the Gazebo is replicated from the main entryway design carrying the post and beam mid-century modern style of architecture. Knowlton Fernald, the architect, worked closely with Hortense to fulfill her wishes for a home that provided space for her gardens and artwork. The renovation project began in 2019 when the retaining wall behind the Gazebo needed to be redone and resulted in a total refurbishment of the Gazebo itself.

Visitors enter the Gazebo Garden through a bamboo gate stepping on slices of palm trunks next to some umbrella sedge, nandina “Heavenly Bamboo,” Japanese crested iris, liriope, and mondo grass. The Gazebo, poised on the breast of a zoysia grass hill (Korean grass), dominates this patio. This sheltered setting is ideal for many flowering plants, shrubs, and vines. The effect of the house and adjacent banks, where mature trees such as the Eastern sycamore, a flowering locust, a juniper, and a jacaranda stand, provides shade and shelter as well as an extended blooming period for the white “Alaska” azaleas and hybrid camellias at the foot of the Gazebo hill. The ocean view is spectacular over Laguna as the breeze cools the day.

Submitted photo

Mural and wisteria

A hidden Laguna treasure needs help

Unlike Laguna’s art festivals, theatre, and art museum, the iconic mid-century modern home and 2.5-acre wild, hillside gardens of the late Hortense Miller aren’t visible, or even accessible, to most Laguna locals or visitors without a reservation. But, according to Diane Lannon, the president of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, the nonprofit organization responsible for the care and upkeep of the estate, most visitors fall in love at first sight with the house, the furniture, the artwork, and the grounds that all once belonged to one of Laguna’s legendary figures. And as the Hortense Miller Garden property attracts more visitors, its upkeep and special events need more help.

“We are actively seeking experienced volunteers to head several specific efforts,” said Lannon. “Our last Open House attracted over 280 visitors in 2019. We have a wonderful and dedicated group of volunteers, but with interest in mid-century modern architecture, native gardening, and crafts renaissance booming, we really need more help, particularly anyone with experience in planning and managing special events for other nonprofits, website expertise, or social media/marketing.” In addition to the organization’s Open House, the group also hosts art workshops, exhibitions of local artists, and meditation retreats as well as weekly house and garden tours of the property.

Submitted photo

Ocean view

The current special exhibit in the Aviary Gallery explores the history of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, from its earliest beginnings in 1977 as a group of volunteers dedicated to fulfilling Hortense’s desire to make the Garden a perpetual refuge for both wild things and for people as a public garden. The obstacles for the Garden to become public were challenging but with hard work it became official in October 1979. Nature also challenged the commitment of the Friends when the December 1979 Boat Canyon Fire raged through the Garden, taking with it much of the work they had done.

Led by Ginny Worthington, the volunteers sprang into action immediately, taking cues from Hortense’s attitude of respect toward the fire. The Garden grew back in abundance, as the fire had released dormant poppy fields and other native plants. Much of the research for the exhibit was done with great curiosity and enthusiasm by Barbara Deubert; without her commitment this exhibit would not have happened. Working with Barbara was Kristy Melita, who continued the project and received original slides, photos, and artwork from the estate of Ginny Worthington. These items were incorporated into the exhibit with the help of Michele Leighton and Cheryl Michelon.

Submitted photo

Path at Hortense Miller Gardens

A native of St. Louis, Hortense moved to Laguna Beach in 1953 and died in 2008 just shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong writer, ferocious gardener, and talented craftsperson, she was straightforward, unpretentious, and feisty in her philosophy about gardening, politics, love, and life in general. Although the property has been owned by Laguna Beach since 1977 when Hortense bequeathed it to the City, it is managed and cared for by a volunteer Board that must annually raise funds to repair and maintain the house as well as the more than 800 species of plants and trees that fill the dozens of slope side paths.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are over 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information about Hortense Miller Garden volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Lannon at [email protected] or (949) 374-2696.

Tours of the house and 2.5-acre garden are available with reservations through the city of Laguna Beach Recreation Department at www.lagunabeachcity.net or www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Chris Thile announced as Artistic Director of 20th Anniversary Laguna Beach Music Festival

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Laguna Beach Live! are pleased to announce that four-time Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile will serve as Artistic Director for the 20th Laguna Beach Music Festival, a weeklong series of concerts and outreach opportunities taking place March 28-April 3, 2022, at Laguna Playhouse and throughout the local community.

Described by NPR as a “genre-defying musical genius,” Chris Thile is one of today’s great musical innovators as he continuously crosses from classical to rock to jazz and bluegrass, creating a distinctly American canon and unique musical experience for audiences around the globe. A Southern California native, Thile first found fame with the roots-music trio Nickel Creek, and soon after, helped found the American band Punch Brothers, which fused the sounds of traditional bluegrass with the techniques of jazz and classical music. As a soloist and chamber musician, Thile stretches the boundaries of his mandolin repertoire, collaborating with artists across all genres.

Submitted photo

Chris Thile takes helm of 2022 LB Music Festival

Now, he performs across the world in the most reputable concert halls as a soloist and chamber musician, collaborating with artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, Béla Fleck, and many others. For the past four years, Thile also served as host for public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion), where he showcased his composition skills by writing one new song a week.

“Chris Thile’s eclectic and adventurous spirit makes him a perfect fit alongside the exceptional lineup of artistic directors who have brought twenty years’ worth of groundbreaking performances and programming to Laguna Beach,” remarks Philharmonic Society President and Artistic Director Tommy Phillips. “We couldn’t be more excited to feature such an imaginative and innovative artist at the helm of our 2022 festival.”

“The Laguna Beach Music Festival is a true gem in our town and in the larger music world beyond,” says Lucinda Prewitt, president of Laguna Beach Live!, “and we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County to bring such an extraordinary talent as Chris Thile to headline our 20th anniversary.”

Over the past two decades, the Laguna Beach Music Festival has served as a hallmark musical event for Southern California. Pushing the boundaries of chamber music with exceptional, one-of-a-kind programming, the festival features a new artistic director and special guest artists each year in a uniquely curated series of concerts and outreach events.

Submitted photo

Four-time Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile

Past festival artistic directors have included Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell, the innovative and eclectic Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, star violinist and social media sensation Ray Chen, tenor Nicholas Phan, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist Joyce Yang, pianist and composer Conrad Tao, the late cellist Lynn Harrell, composer Paul Chihara, and many others.

Each program showcases a myriad of classical and contemporary works, with many performances crossing genres and exploring the relationship between music and other forms of art. Beyond the concerts, the festival also features community events, including meet-and-greets, intimate salon performances, open rehearsals, and educational engagements with local students.

Founded in 1954 as Orange County’s first music organization, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents national and international performances of the highest quality and provides dynamic and innovative music education programs for individuals of all ages to enhance the lives of Orange County audiences through music.

Laguna Beach Live!, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences through the presentation of high quality live musical performances that are accessible, affordable, intimate and in our community.

From Jazz Wednesdays, a cabaret series in summer and winter, Live! at the Museum, monthly chamber music concerts, and Live! Music Insights, education programs for adults, to the annual Bluegrass Festival and distinctive classical multi-day Music Festival co-presented with the Philharmonic Society, and special concerts of Gospel, Blues, Big Band, and Pop, Laguna Beach Live! presents over 34 performances year-round plus free outreach programs to our youth and seniors.

For more information about Laguna Beach Live!, go to www.lagunabeachlive.org.