 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Local artists’ pandemic response 100121

Local artists’ pandemic response

Video by Carrie Zeller

Watch this short documentary film about Jorg Dubin, Carrie Zeller and Tom Lamb. These three local artists speak about their artwork in response to the 2020/2021 pandemic.

 

