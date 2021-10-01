NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Local resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg 100121

Local resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg to run 5K a day in October

Laguna Beach resident and breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg is running 5K a day in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month and she’s encouraging community members to join her.

“As a recent breast cancer survivor, I try to do something meaningful for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to promote early detection and a healthy lifestyle and raise donations for Susan G. Komen,” said Kolberg.

“I want to help Susan G. Komen save lives and end breast cancer forever. I’m taking steps (literally) towards a world without breast cancer by raising awareness and funds to stop this disease that affects one in eight women during their lifetime.”

Local resident Sharael

Photo by Jeff Kolberg

Click on the photo for a larger image

Sharael Kolberg, a breast cancer survivor runs for the cause

Here are options to participate in the 5K a Day Challenge:

–If you live in Laguna Beach, join her for a run/walk in person, every morning at 7 a.m. Message her on Instagram @50fortheCure for meeting locations.

–Join her virtually once a week to run/walk together on Zoom from wherever you are. Sign up at www.50fortheCure.org.

–Log your miles on the Strava app and then post a screenshot of your run/walk on your Instagram and/or Facebook and tag @50fortheCure #5KaDay.

–Make a donation to Susan G. Komen at http://orangecounty.info-komen.org/goto/50fortheCure.

–Join the “50 for the Cure” Facebook group to share your progress and cheer each other on at www.facebook.com/groups/50forthecure/.

As the world’s largest and most impactful breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen supports more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside the U.S. government, while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.

 

