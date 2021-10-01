NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Laguna Open Beach Volleyball 100121

Laguna Open Beach Volleyball to hit the sand October 22-24

For the 66th year, the Laguna Open Beach Volleyball Tournament, officially the world’s longest running beach tournament, will be held October 22-24. Men and women professional and open players will battle it out for equal cash prizes at Laguna’s Main Beach. The popular “Battle of the Beaches” four-person city championship will also be held on Sunday pitting Laguna’s Main Beach, Victoria Beach, Three Arch Bay and Emerald Bay against each other for bragging rights (and cheesy little medals). Those finals will be played just before the men’s and women’s open finals on Sunday. A qualifying tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 for teams competing to get into the main draw on Saturday and Sunday. Four teams from both men’s and women’s will qualify on Friday to play in the main draw over the weekend, joining the top ranked teams starting on Saturday.

Laguna Beach Open Frishman

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by ©Jim Wolf Photography

Chase Frishman, AVP Pro and Laguna Open Champion

A partnership of the City of Laguna Beach, the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and the California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) are working together to bring the tournament and top players to Main Beach. Past champions have included many of today’s Olympians and professional players and the event is iconic because so many of the great players in the sport have played here dating back to 1955. The late, great Gene Selznick won the first seven tournaments and went on to coach in the Olympics and much more. He’s also remembered for playing frequently with the great Wilt Chamberlain.

Laguna Beach Open Rosenthal

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by ©Jim Wolf Photography

Sean Rosenthal, two-time Olympian and Laguna Open Champion

Entry is free and kids are welcome, but pets must stay off the beach and on a leash. Play begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Battle of the Beaches starts play on Sunday at 9 a.m. Seating is on the sand, so a chair or blanket is recommended. In certain seating areas, umbrellas are not allowed to let everyone see. Parking can be found in city lots and parking structures as well as metered parking.

Laguna Beach Open Holtzman

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Open

(L-R) Bernie Holtzman and Gene Selznick, Laguna Open Champions with Greta Thyssen movie starlet (center). Selznick won the first seven tournaments starting in 1955.

The 2021 sponsors include the AVP, the CBVA, the City of Laguna Beach, The Inn at Laguna Beach, iFinance Mortgage, Wilson, Bud Light, JoLynn, Kamena Outdoor, Plastic Clothing, Slunks, Sand Socks, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Siempre Tequila, Broken Shed Vodka along and many wonderful volunteers.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

–Donations: All donations to the Laguna Open men’s and women’s tournament are 100% tax deductible and go entirely to the players. (Operating expenses are paid by entry fees and T-shirt sales). Donors receive a tax letter invoice and spots courtside in the VIP “fun tents.” Contact the tournament director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 714.381.4000.

–Buy a team. Purchase a seeded team, men’s or women’s, and tie them into your business with press releases and PA announcements. Seeds #1-4 are $300, seeds #5-8 are $100 and seeds #9-12 are $50. The #1-4 seeds include two spots in the courtside VIP tents.

–Donate Swag: If you have products or coupons for player prizes, they’ll list you’re name in their press releases and PA announcements.

Laguna Beach Open Rutledge

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Open

(L-R) Lisa Rutledge, Lynne Galli, Kathryn Babcock and Sheila Shaw, Laguna Open champions and finalists

For more information, go to www.lagunaopen.org. For sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. If you’d like to volunteer to help out during the tournament, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as the Laguna Open is a 100% volunteer-supported event (except for the referees.)

See you on the sand!

 

