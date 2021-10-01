NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Local band to open for Sammy Hagar 100121

Local band to open for Sammy Hagar at Afterburner Music Festival

Laguna Beach local band 90s Rockshow will be opening for Sammy Hagar tonight, Friday, Oct.1 at the Afterburner Music Festival following the Pacific Airshow, taking place from 4-10 p.m.

The Friday night line-up includes Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Umphrey’s McGee, 90s Rockshow and DJ Mark Moreno.

The 90s Rockshow can be seen regularly during ‘90s Night at Mozambique.

Local band 90s Rockshow

Photo by Briahna F. Photography

90s Rockshow

The Afterburner Festival, continuing on Saturday, Oct. 2, is an action-packed live music festival taking place at Huntington City Beach, 21529 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach.

For tickets, which range from $69-$299 and more information, go here.

 

