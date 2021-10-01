NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Operation Warm Wishes to hold 13th anniversary 100121

Operation Warm Wishes to hold 13th anniversary celebration and fundraiser

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Operation Warm Wishes (O.W.W.) is holding its 13th anniversary celebration and fundraiser, themed “An Enchanted Day,” at the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art at 11 a.m. Festivities at this free event include a raffle, a pledge drive, hors d’oeuvres & wine, music, art testimonials and more. The public is invited to help O.W.W. reach their goal of raising $5,000 to continue making a difference in the lives of those in need. 

Operation Warm Wishes is dedicated to helping serve the homeless, troubled youth, struggling families and Veterans & senior citizens in need, throughout Orange County. The organization was established on November 26, 2008 by Community Activist TyRon Jackson, who has a passion for helping those in need and making a positive difference in the world.

Working with local businesses and community leaders, O.W.W. learns how they can meet the needs of those struggling, by providing support and working with people to help them thrive and overcome obstacles. They collect items such as food, clothing, shoes and toiletries from the community and distribute these items to those in need, daily. In addition, they organize monthly community events and food/clothing drives to bring the community and local businesses together in order to help and serve one another.

For more information, call 714.363.6621, or visit www.OperationWarmWishes.com.

Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is located at 611 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

