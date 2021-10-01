NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

PTA National Reflections contest 100121

PTA National Reflections contest is calling all artists…

The National PTA is calling all student artists, film producers, writers, dancers, musicians, photographers and more to participate in their 2021-2022 Reflections Contest, themed, “I Will Change the World By...” 

The call for entries is open to all Laguna Beach Unified School District students from pre-K-12. The Reflections Contest allows youth to express themselves and reveals countless opportunities through a variety of media.

Just ask Alexandria (Jordan) Schneider, a LBHS winning producer, who created a video that went on to win at the state level. She developed her video around the theme, “I Matter Because…,” which demonstrated how everyone on her water polo team matters. Creating the video both for them and with them, she said, “They were shy at first but as more kids got involved, they loved it and everyone wanted to be part of it.” They all mattered and she mattered because it brought everyone virtually together during the dark days of the pandemic. You can view her video at https://vimeo.com/537511666.

For those interested in entering, the deadline is Friday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at your school office. Click here for an application and more information. You can download the entry form and instructions here.

 

