 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Guest Columnist From Laguna with Love 100121

Guest Columnist

From Laguna with Love: There’s something about a car

By Karen Hedges

My grandparents moved to Laguna Beach in 1934 with their two children, Harriet and John Hedges. My brother and I came along in the 1950s and had a great childhood growing up in the same coastal town creating memories of our own. 

My father, John, shared many stories about growing up in Laguna during those early years. Just like teenagers today, he looked forward to getting his driver’s license and got his during his junior year at Laguna Beach High School in 1943. He saved enough money helping build houses, as his father, Harry Hedges, was a general contractor in Laguna.

Dad bought his first car, a 1928 convertible Chrysler coup with wooden spoke wheels, from a farmer in Anaheim. He thought it was a great looking car, but nobody else did. He said that he thought he could finally ask a girl out on a date if he had a car, but he soon found out that no girl wanted to be seen in that old jalopy.

From Laguna 1928 Chrysler

The 1928 Chrysler with Hedges at the wheel

He didn’t have the means to buy a better car, so he drove it. The following year, after graduating high school, he joined the Navy and spent the next year on the Pacific Ocean during WWII. 

Upon returning to Laguna in 1945, he lived with his grandmother in Upland while he attended Chaffey Junior College. His sister and parents still lived in Laguna, and he went back during the summer break. That year, he was determined to find a way to get a better car than his old Chrysler, which his folks had garaged for him while he was gone. Visiting his grandmother in Upland one spring afternoon, he drove down Euclid Avenue and saw a sign that read, “Tomato Plants for Sale.” He pulled in and chatted with the farmer. From him he bought 1,000 Pearson’s Best tomato seedlings for one cent apiece. He stacked them up in the car and headed back to Laguna. 

It was a risk to grow tomatoes so close to the coast, but he gave it a try. Mr. Ostrander, a neighbor down the street, had a plot of land without shade trees. He told Dad that if he cleared the land and paid for water, he could use it. He hoped it would be a summer with little cloud cover so the plants wouldn’t get ruined with powdery mildew. He couldn’t recall if there was much of a marine layer that summer, but he said he grew the most beautiful and abundant crop of tomatoes that anyone had seen. 

My Grandma Charlotte, being an active member at the Presbyterian Church on Second Street, had many friends, and he gave them baskets of tomatoes as samples as the crop began to mature. The weekly orders came in steadily afterwards. He made deliveries all over town in his old ‘28 Chrysler that summer. 

The tomato yield ended the same time he needed to return to Chaffey College. He knew that his old classmate La Vern Dugger was ready to upgrade to a new car, and he had admired Dugger’s 1939 two-door Ford sedan when they had attended Laguna Beach High together. The two settled on a price for the car, and they counted out nickels, dimes and quarters on the kitchen table at La Vern’s mother’s house that September evening. He hopped in the car and drove back to college in Upland. 

From Laguna 1939 Ford

The 1939 Ford during the snowfall of 1949 near Big Bend on Laguna Canyon Road, where the tomato stand had stood a few summers earlier

Six months later, he was driving his future wife, my mom, to Laguna to meet his parents. Two years later, they were married and drove in that car to Carmel for their honeymoon.

Karen Hedges lives in Laguna Beach with her husband Charlie, and together they love adventure travel.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. 

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

