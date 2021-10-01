NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 79  |  October 1, 2021

Red Cross Blood drive to be held at 100121

Red Cross Blood drive to be held at Laguna Presbyterian Church on October 15

Another Red Cross Blood drive has been scheduled on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church at 415 Forest Ave from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 

“Red Cross has set our goal at 60 donor appointments, all to be checked in and processed within six hours,” said ARC/LPC BPL (Blood Program Leader) Sandy Grim. 

 “We’ve met this goal the last three blood drives with response from those who live and/or work in Laguna, and hope and pray for another good response, Grim said. “All COVID protocols are still in place (masks required, temp checks, all surfaces disinfected after being touched, etc.).” 

Red Cross church

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Donate on October 15 at Laguna Presbyterian Church

Sign up to donate blood at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: lagunap.

Donors are encouraged to download Rapid Pass and complete it on Friday morning (10/15) to speed up their check-in and blood donation. 

For donors who want to contribute more with one visit, Red Cross has several Power Red appointments available (all are “on-the-hour”). The donation process removes three units of red blood cells and returns everything else back into the donor’s system (plasma, platelets, etc.) 

“It takes about 45 minutes to one hour, but it is extremely valuable,” said Grim.

To speak to someone at Laguna Presbyterian Church, contact the Office Manager Caren Findlay at 949.494.7555, Ext. 100.

To contact Sandy Grim, email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949. 735.7930.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.