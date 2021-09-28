NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Fair Game 092821

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

I’m joining the effort here in Laguna Beach and would like to hear from you

Tom new picFor the last 30 years, I’ve been running community newspapers along the coast here in Orange County. Those titles currently include our sister paper Stu News Newport, and before that, the Daily Pilot, Coastline Pilot, the Huntington Beach Independent and even a stint with Firebrand Media.

I can tell you from those years and years of experience, running a community newspaper can be taxing to one’s well-being. 

Last week, that burden got the best of Shaena, and feeling like the weight of the world was on her shoulders, she buckled.

Now, she won’t be the first person that’s happened to, and, she won’t be the last.

Shaena asked me to step in and help. So, here I am!

To relieve Shaena of much of that burden, I’m going to come in along with editor Lana Johnson. That doesn’t mean Shaena will be gone, quite the opposite, in fact. Shaena will continue to share the helm, but focus more on the business, advertising and expansion side of the operation, which has always been her passion.

With that said, you’re going to see some of what I believe will be positive changes for Stu News, starting with this column I will regularly write called “Fair Game.”

Fair Game will offer a bunch of things including opinion, news, community happenings and more. As the title says, everything and everyone is fair game. We’ll comment on things going on around town and the people that are behind it.

Here’s what I can assure you, everyone’s voice will be heard, and a prominent spot in Stu News will be offered for any differing viewpoints.

We’ll stand to protect the charm that makes Laguna Beach special, and we’ll comment on the news that protects that and/or changes it in a positive way.

Lana, as editor, will oversee editorial content, including what we hope will be a vibrant Letters to the Editor section, which additionally will allow space for Guest Columns or opinions.

At the end of the day, we want Stu News Laguna to be a reflection of the voices coming from the community.

That doesn’t mean we’ll always agree, but I can promise you we’ll always be fair in the way we deal with things and we’ll always listen to opposing viewpoints.

With that being said, here’s where I’d like to start. My goal over the next several weeks is to make myself available to meet the community. That includes elected officials, city officials, members of resident groups, businesspeople, leaders from clubs and organizations and even those “scary” developers. 

That last one is said tongue-in-cheek because I know that many times in this community, developers and residents line up against each other as adversaries. My hope is to bridge that gap with better communication from both sides in order to find common ground.

I’m putting together my own list of people to contact, but you can circumvent that list and contact me directly. We’ll meet for a cup of coffee, my treat, and start from there.

And don’t hesitate to let me know what you’re thinking, good or bad, any time. My contact info is 949.244.2583 or email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

