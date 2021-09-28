NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

64.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents 092821

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents Incendies film screening on Oct 6

On Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will host a film screening of Incendies

Director Denis Villeneuve adapts Wajdi Mouawad’s play concerning a pair of twins who make a life-altering discovery following the death of their mother. Upon learning that their absentee father is still very much alive, and they also have a brother they have never met, the pair travels to the Middle East on a mission to uncover the truth about their mystery-shrouded past.

Laguna Beach Incendies

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

A scene from “Incendies”

The film premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals in September 2010 and was released in Quebec on September 17. It met with critical acclaim in Canada and abroad and won numerous awards.

In 2011, it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Incendies also won eight Genie Awards, including Best Motion Picture. 

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.