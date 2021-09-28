NewLeftHeader

Local Chef Lindsay Smith-Rosales to be honored 092821

Local Chef Lindsay Smith-Rosales to be honored at Festival of OC Chefs benefiting KidWorks

Festival of OC Chefs, benefiting KidWorks will be hosting its inaugural event on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 5-9 p.m. at Newport Beach Country Club. Honorary Chef Lindsay Smith-Rosales of Nirvana Grille, Laguna Beach is being recognized.

The Food Festival taking place from 5-7 p.m. showcases 25 chefs, whereby guests will mingle and sample their fare. Renowned wineries and spirits will also be part of the mix. Beginning at 7 p.m., attendees can sample desserts and be seated at tables for the program. Following a Fund-A-Need portion at 7:45 p.m., the band, Flashback Heart Attack, will entertain for dancing until 9 p.m. The event is sold out, but there is a waiting list. Tickets are $500 per person. The Presenting Sponsors are Kay Family Foundation and the David A. Pyle Family.

Local Chef Lindsay group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Bob Hodson Photography

Chefs who will be at the Festival of OC Chefs with Honorary Chef Lindsay Smith-Rosales (front row, second from left)

According to Chef Event Chair Pascal Olhats, “It is a difficult time for the hospitality industry to go through, however chefs and restaurants are part of the local community. We were all separated for some time, so now we can reacquaint and what is better but to do it for a great cause like KidWorks.”

As a fixture in the Orange County restaurant scene who has been the owner and executive chef for several noted French restaurants, Olhats observed that most local restaurants are still in a recovery mode and still suffer from consequences of the pandemic, but draws attention to many of the families served by KidWorks that even before the pandemic were already having hard times, often living from paycheck to paycheck.

“They are certainly going through an even worse time now as their families and relatives are part of the restaurants’ workforce, too,” said Olhats. “So, helping KidWorks is certainly helping some of these families and giving kids hope and help for a better future. I am very proud to be able to help and glad we will make it an event that guests will remember.”

“We are honored to have these high caliber chefs lend their time and talent in support of our educational initiatives designed to transform the lives of our students,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides.

To learn more about the Festival of OC Chefs, visit www.kidworksoc.org/chefs.

For the past seven years, 100 percent of KidWorks high school students have graduated on time and 100 percent have gone onto higher education. KidWorks’ mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time. Since 1993, KidWorks has grown into a vibrant community development non-profit that serves central Santa Ana students and families through a fully licensed preschool, after-school programs, tutoring, mentoring, and adult services in the areas of health, parenting classes and support groups. www.kidworksoc.org.

Newport Beach Country Club is located at One Clubhouse Drive, Newport Beach.

 

