 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Laguna Residents First David Raber to address Laguna Canyon Conservancy Zoom meeting 

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. Due to COVID-19, the LCC programs have been held via Zoom in 2021.

The next program will be Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. with Laguna Residents First Co-Founder David Raber discussing the proposed ballot initiative that would require a vote of the people to be held to approve major development in Laguna Beach. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89860818939. The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100.

This ballot initiative is being circulated by Laguna Residents First (LRF), a grassroots political action committee promoting policies and programs that protect the unique value of Laguna Beach. LRF is for preserving the local environment here including the heritage and charm of Laguna. LRF believes that as the city evolves and changes with the times, that major development projects should:

–Be unique, not part of large, monolithic developments.

–Be responsible, so that each project mitigates the impact it has on its neighbors, Laguna residents and visitors. This includes areas such as traffic, parking, safety, scale, public safety and aesthetic impacts.

–Be innovative in finding ways to honor the celebrated value of Laguna’s look and feel.

If passed, major projects within 750 ft. of Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road will require voter approval if they:

–Exceed 22,000 sq. ft. of total floor area or

–Worsen traffic with 200 extra Average Daily Trips or

–Worsen parking by providing less parking than currently required or

–Exceed the current height limit or

–Combine parcel lots

There are many exceptions including:

–Single family residential projects

–Exclusively residential projects of nine or less units

–Exclusively 100 percent affordable residential units

–Public or private K-12 school, hospital, museum or house of worship

–Repair, restoration or reconstruction of any existing building which has been damaged by disasters

–Projects approved prior to passage

The initiative does not impact businesses in town that desire to repair or refurbish their existing buildings for similar existing uses. It also protects our current local merchants by ensuring that new development mitigates increased parking demands so there will be places in town for customers to park. Finally, it also makes it difficult for a single developer to acquire a large block of land for large, monolithic buildings that would change the town’s current look and feel.  Detailed information is online at www.LagunaResidentsFirst.org.

To suggest questions, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

The schedule is:

–7 p.m.: Open meeting with time for announcements and LCC President Gayle Waite introduces speaker

–7:15 p.m.: Speaker’s presentation

–7:45 p.m.: Time for a Q&A; questions from Gayle Waite using LCC Board questions & suggestions from the Chat Room

–8:15 p.m.: Meeting ends

View information about the Laguna Canyon Conservancy by going to www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org, where past programs can be viewed under the “Programs” tab. The LCC is a non-profit organization, however, donations are generally not tax deductible. Since they do take positions on issues of public policy, the LCC is not a 501(c)3 organization, but rather a 501(c)4.

 

