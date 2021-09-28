NewLeftHeader

Real estate nonprofit LRE/CAF donates $30K to several local nonprofits

By DIANNE RUSSELL 

Last Thursday evening, September 2, members of the Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) and guests gathered in the patio at seven 7 seven for their tribute and appreciation dinner for 17 community-serving organizations. As attendees greeted each other, the amazing OC Coastal Band played, and everyone sipped Champagne as they happily enjoyed the canyon’s fall breeze.

It was a festive evening which included a wonderful dinner and a toast to all who do so much for the community. 

LRE/CAF board members included officers Cheri Romig, Gayle Waite, Debbie Brown-Aldimassi, Nancy Pooley; directors and advisers Mahmoud Aldimassi, Natalie Alvarez, Rick Gold, Suzanne Taylor, Dede Westgaard-Pike, Peter Yoss, Patrick Zellar, Jerry Bieser, Liz Comerford, Jan Herkelrath, John Hoover, Les Jenison, Carol Josepher, Michael LaRiche, Tracy Lineback and Madelaine Whiteman.   

LRE/CAF President Cheryl Romig welcomed the group and thanked the many people and organizations who enrich the lives of others through their work.

LRE/CAF Vice President Gayle Waite and Director Rick Gold gave a history of LRE/CAF, followed by a presentation of upcoming fundraising events.

From 2020 forward, there was a slight name change to further define the independence of this corporation. Even though events were curtailed because of COVID, they were able to donate some funds. 

 Treasurer Nancy Pooley and Director Patrick Zellar distributed the checks, with

each group receiving a check for $1,000. 

During the past year, LRE/CAF also donated another $5,000 to the Laguna Food Pantry, $2,250 to graduating high school students, $500 to Waymakers and $5,000 to a needy real estate individual. 

Recipients of the grants were: the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, First Thursdays Art Walk, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Food Pantry, Laguna Beach Parents Club, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LOCA Foundation, No Square Theatre, Sally’s Fund and Waymakers. 

Local animal groups that also were given grants included the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Catmosphere, City of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Pacific Marine Mammal Center and PUP Laguna Beach.

LRE/CAF is a select group of volunteer REALTORS and related business partners with a longtime history of giving back to the community and helping other real estate professionals in time of need. Originally established in 2004, this 501c3 corporation has donated well over $1,000,000 locally since that time by holding successful fundraisers that have now been postponed for two years by the pandemic. 

LRE/CAF will next partner with the Red Cross for a community blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Pacific Sotheby’s parking lot located at 32356 Coast Highway. 

Want a great appointment desk calendar featuring Laguna’s finest? Pre-order First Responder calendars for 2022. To pre-order, email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information about LRE/CAF and grant opportunities, visit www.LRE-CAF.com.

 

