 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Obituary

Vladimir Sokolov

1932 - 2021

Vladimir Sokolov

Vladimir Sokolov, long-time Laguna Beach artist and gallery owner, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 16, 2021, in Dana Point. He is survived by his two sons, Gregory and Alexander, daughter-in-law Michelle, and two grandsons, Nicholas and Jordan.

Vladimir was born in the former Yugoslavia in 1932, and received his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Belgrade. He immigrated to the United States in 1966, where he married his wife Lillian. They moved to Southern California in 1967, where he was employed as a technical illustrator for General Telephone and Electric (GTE), until 1981. He then opened his first art gallery in Laguna Beach, Studio Gallery Six, in the Lumberyard Plaza. He later moved the gallery to South Laguna, and renamed it Vladimir Sokolov Gallery, where it remained open until 2018. 

Vladimir’s artwork was known for its ever-evolving styles, ranging from acrylic paintings to large mixed media collages. He was a regular exhibitor at the annual Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, and was well known in the local art circles. His intelligence, love for the arts, and his sense of humor will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

 

