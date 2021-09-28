NewLeftHeader

 September 28, 2021

Local PTAs announce 13th Annual Sports Swap 092821

Local PTAs announce 13th Annual Sports Swap to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6

It’s that time of year – Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School PTAs invite residents to take part in the 13th Annual Sports Swap to be held once again at the high school stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on that day.

People wait for the doors to open at a past Sports Swap event

Sports Swap Chair Jimmy Azadian asks those who wish to donate sports gear and equipment to call or text him at 818.645.9177.

“This fun community event and fundraiser supports our students at both Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School. All unsold items will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach,” Azadian said.

Azadian and his team of student volunteers will gladly come to your home or place of business to pick up your donated items, making it as easy as possible on you, while the students earn community service and volunteer credits. Or, if you prefer, you can make arrangements to drop-off your donated items. All donated sports items are 100 percent tax-deductible. 

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

