 Volume 13, Issue 78  |  September 28, 2021

Laguna Playhouse announces first show season FP 092821

Laguna Playhouse announces first show season, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream

Could life be any “dreamier” than to reopen the theater with one of the Playhouse’s biggest hits of all time? Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to welcome you back to see Denny and the Dreamers perform all your favorite songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s in Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream, written and created by Roger Bean, musical direction by Nick Guerrero with direction & choreography by Jonathan Van Dyke.

According to Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “We are so thrilled and gloriously happy to be able to finally welcome our subscribers and audiences back to the Playhouse for the first time in 19 months with the joyously irresistible, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream. Our 100th season was delayed, but we are celebrating this historic milestone all year long with one of our best seasons yet!” 

Laguna Playhouse art

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Playhouse re-opens with “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream”

The show begins previews on Wednesday, Oct 13, and will open to the public on Sunday, Oct 17 at 5:30 p.m. and run through Sunday, Oct 31 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Take a trip to Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dreams of making it to the big time. The ‹60s hits say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and “The Glory of Love.” This delightful, award-winning jukebox musical, written and created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes), will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering – let’s hear it for the boys!

Tickets range from $51-$101 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling (949) 497-2787, ext. 229.  Prices subject to change.                                                         

Laguna Playhouse will offer both “vaccination-only” and “open-to-all” performances this season. The first two weeks of each run will be for fully vaccinated patrons only, followed by a week of open performances for all audiences.

Any additional protocol will be subject to changes in government regulations. Proof of vaccination will be required for all patrons prior to entering the theater during the first two weeks of performances for all main stage shows.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

