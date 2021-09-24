NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Wayne Thiebaud’s Clowns FP 092421

Wayne Thiebaud’s Clowns: A fitting finale to a long career

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for the full story as well as our arts calendars.

When centenarian artist Wayne Thiebaud was a boy – back in the early 1930s – the circus came to his hometown in Long Beach. Thiebaud became captivated by the clowns and took a job with Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus, bringing water to the elephants and helping the clowns pick up the tent in exchange for tickets. “It was probably the biggest event that happened during the year,” Thiebaud said in an interview with Janet Bishop in his 2020 book Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns. “Because it was so bizarrely the opposite of most American’s lives.” 

Thiebaud befriended a carnival worker known as “The Wild Man from Borneo.” His act took place in a simulated cave, and he played the role of the untamed savage, swallowing lit cigarettes and eating glass. But Thiebaud remembers him as a wonderful guy whose real job was combing Southern California’s beaches for lost treasure – coins, wristwatches, and rings. He invited young Thiebaud to tag along, letting him keep the pennies. Then there was “Ossified Roy,” a stony man with rock-hard skin that sounded like it might crack when hit with a hammer. 

Like most visceral childhood memories, these men made an impression on Thiebaud. But the bulk of the artist’s career didn’t concern clowns. Instead, Thiebaud became known for his colorful still life portraits of another kind of Americana – brightly painted pastries (cakes, pies, and cupcakes), ice cream cones, hot dogs, and gumball machines. He also did several series of mountains, streetscapes and landscapes, cities built on a hill, and some portraiture. 

He mostly kept the clowns locked in the treasure chest of his own memories, waiting until his mid-90s to bring them back out. But they bear all the hallmarks of his artistic expressions cultivated over decades of practicing his craft, this time with a twist.

Wayne Thiebaud Entrance

Click on photo for a larger image

The Wayne Thiebaud “Clowns” exhibition is on display at the Laguna Art Museum through October 24

Thiebaud’s exhibition, Clowns, has been on display at the Laguna Art Museum since December 2020 and will close on Sunday, Oct 24. It features more than 40 works from the series, representing the culmination of more than seven decades of artistic work. Opening just three weeks after the artist’s 100th birthday, the show coincided with a retrospective of his work on exhibit at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, where Thiebaud lived most of his adult life. 

Clowns is a particularly poignant and fitting finale for an artist nearing the end of life whose career largely celebrated the simple joys of our colorful American culture. Clowns conjure the innocence of childhood memories with their red noses and oversized shoes. These animated settings and painted faces appeal to Thiebaud, whose art reflects his enduring fascination with the cartoon form. But, of course, there’s always been something more complicated about the clown. 

Wayne Thiebaud Mystic

Click on photo for a larger image

“Clown Mystic,” oil on board mounted on panel, 2019

Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for the rest of this story as well as to view our arts calendars.

 

