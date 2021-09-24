NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Inside the studio: LOCA printmakers invite the public to experience their process

By MARRIE STONE

Printmaker Vinita Voogd and her husband were on a road trip to Arizona when he pointed out the window toward a ridge of scenic mountains. “I absolutely could not see what he was seeing,” says Voogd. “I was so busy looking at the space between the mountains and the skyline, I couldn’t see the mountains themselves.” 

Welcome to the mind of an artist. Voogd says she often sees the world backwards, in mirror images. After 40 years of printmaking, she’s trained to see the negative space around an object, rather than the object itself. “If I’m looking at a tree and the shadows around the tree, my mind starts to abstract,” she says. “I’m actually looking at the space around the tree, not the tree itself. It’s like I’m looking at the same thing, but with different eyes.”

Not only are these the mental techniques of a talented printmaker, but they’re also the observations of a gifted instructor. LOCA Arts Education – a nonprofit coalition of professional artists, art educators, and advocates – is filled with artists who are not only able to translate their worldview into images on paper but transfer that knowledge to students. The organization has served the Laguna Beach community for more than 25 years, providing artistic instruction to students of every age. Workshops are offered in the Laguna Beach Unified School District, Glennwood House, the Laguna Beach Library, the Boys & Girls Club, the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center, and other organizations. Classes are also often available to the public.

On Sunday, Sept 26 at 11 a.m., the community is invited to the Sawdust Festival grounds for LOCA’s popular Champagne brunch and annual meeting where board members Vinita Voogd, Carla Meberg, and Joy Vansell will present “Printmaking 101.” The lecture intends to demystify this ancient and often misunderstood artform. The members will introduce three of the five printmaking methods, along with the necessary tools, plates, and printmaking examples. 

In the meantime, two of these artists invited us inside their studios – and inside their creative minds – to reveal the endless possibilities printmaking offers not only to seasoned artists, but to almost anyone willing to get their hands messy and their minds challenged.

