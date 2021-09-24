NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September 24, 2021

Dennis 5Here on Wednesday, the Autumnal Equinox happened at around 12:25 p.m. with our planet tilted at a 23.5-degree angle, in such a way that today there’s an equal amount of light at both Poles and all points in between with around 12 hours of possible sunshine everywhere. The exact 12 hours here actually doesn’t occur until around the 25th or so and it’s the same deal with the Spring Equinox  where the actual 12 hours happens around the 17th of March.

Here on our side in the Eastern Pacific tropics, things are fairly quiet at this time with only an area of disturbed weather about 450 miles SW of the tip of Baja. However, it’s a different story on the other side of the Eastern Atlantic as a potentially dangerous tropical system is getting its act together with a 100 percent chance of strong development as it cruises to the west. 

Anytime now, this system will become a tropical storm with a very good chance of becoming a major hurricane in just a few days. The latest storm will be given the name Sam, the 19th such system this season. If you’ll remember, the Atlantic has only 21 named storms out of 26 as their side doesn’t use the letters Q,U, X, Y, or Z, so only two more named storms and they start a whole new list.

They discontinued the use of the Greek Alphabet this year.

Meanwhile, over the Utah Arizona border: What’s making it so unusual is the fact that strong highs this early usually don’t show up until late October or early November, yet it has a central pressure of 30.60 inches of mercury or about 1037 millibars. 

At the same time there’s been an upper level low parked over northern Baja’s Gulf of California which has created a very strong pressure gradient between two systems that produced very strong NE Santana winds that were very early for this time of year. So, by the 19th the heat was on.

The 19th of September high temp records date back to 1939 when previous records weren’t just broken but shattered in a big way over all of California. Downtown L.A. and Laguna hit 109 degrees and Santa Ana shot up to an amazing 119, a record that still stands to this day. 

The hot dry Santanas blew all day and into that night as temps across the area remained at 100 or higher until 10 p.m. that night. Ocean temps that day were an amazing 80 degrees all the way up to Point Conception thanks to a strong El Niño event in 1939.

Meanwhile, a Cat. 5 hurricane was spinning about 800 miles south of the tip of Baja with winds of 160 mph, but it was moving to the west and was forecast to continue moving out to sea. Then on the 20th the monster spinner took a sharp right turn and began plowing to the NNW and continued moving in that direction for three days and by the 23rd it found itself only about 500 miles south of us and was setting its sights on Southern California as a Cat. 2 and holding its own because of the super warm water. 

More on that in Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna. Have a wonderful weekend.

ALOHA!

 

