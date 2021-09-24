NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Laguna Beach police officers save man’s life 092421

Laguna Beach police officers save man’s life 

On Saturday, Aug 28, Laguna Beach Dispatcher Steven McDowell received a call about a man in full cardiac arrest inside the Shoe Cellar, located at 245 Forest Ave.

Sergeants Cornelius Ashton and Darrel Short arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and found a woman performing CPR on Australian tourist Andrew Meikle. The patient was blue, had no pulse, and was not breathing. His wife and two daughters were hysterical as the sergeants took over CPR.

Paramedics arrived moments later and told the officers to continue CPR as they set up their equipment. In that time span, the patient began breathing and a pulse was detected.

laguna beach police group

The grateful Meikle family visits the LBPD officers who saved Andrew’s life

Paramedics took over medical treatment and confirmed that Meikle had been revived. He was transported to Saddleback Hospital in stable condition.

Meikle, is the founder of Elkiem, an organization focused on teaching leaders ways to create high performance cultures. For more than 20 years, he has researched and interviewed thousands of high achievers around the world, including top athletes, academics, scientists, and leaders at Google, Tesla, NASA, United Nations, Harvard Business School, Juilliard and more.

This is an example of the outstanding work our public safety personnel do every day. In this case, Meikle and his family stopped by to thank Cornelius, Darrel, and Steven for giving him a second chance at life. It was very emotional for police personnel, Meikle and his family. The LBPD commends and recognizes the heroic work of Sergeants Ashton, Short and Dispatcher McDowell for saving Meikle’s life.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

