 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Hot September Nights 092421

Hot September Nights – Dancing Under the Stars  features world-renown dancers on September 26

 The Laguna Dance Festival makes a vibrant return to the Laguna Beach performing arts scene with their fall gala, Hot September Nights – Dancing Under the Stars on Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m., at Seven Degrees in Laguna.   

“Hosting our gala, in-person, in Laguna Beach is a wonderful feeling,” said Founder and Artistic Director of Laguna Dance Festival Jodie Gates. “We’ve been working with the directors, dancers, and choreographers to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of dance, and to provide a unique, moving and entertaining presentation. We can’t wait to share their artistry once again with the Laguna Beach community.”

Hot September Nights will feature cocktails, sangria, Spanish tapas, and dance performances throughout the evening including: 

hot september nights Rodriguez

Courtesy of LB Dance Festival

Irene Rodriguez

Acclaimed Cuban Flamenco choreographer, dancer, and educator Irene Rodriguez brings her career of more than 20- years of experience in Spanish and Flamenco dance styles to the event attendees. By fusing her vocabulary of multiple dance forms and native rhythms with her knowledge of the dramatic arts, Rodriguez has evolved Flamenco dance by creating her own unique approach to the traditional movement style. 

With her work, she has turned Spanish dance into something classic and wonderful.” Rodriguez is thrilled to take the stage for her first live performance with Laguna Dance Festival, especially after an intense year of lockdowns and isolation, which brutally affected performing artists. However, throughout the pandemic, Laguna Dance Festival has been committed to supporting artists. Rodriguez says, “Now I have this excellent opportunity to perform once again.” 

Entity Contemporary Dance, founded by choreographers Will Johnson, Marissa Osato, and Elm Pizarro, the company’s intent is to forge connections between commercial and concert dance communities in Los Angeles. By developing a repertory that interweaves modern, jazz, and hip hop dance techniques, the company explores the nuances of human emotionality and connectivity. 

hot september nights entity

Photo by Mike Esperanza

Entity Contemporary Dance

The group has created four evening-length works and has taught workshops across the US, Mexico, Asia, and Australia.  As Entity prepares for their performance at Hot September Nights, Johnson and Osato reflect on their relationship with Laguna Dance Festival. “Laguna Dance Festival has been a part of Entity Contemporary Dance since our inception. We are so grateful and excited to continuously have a home at LDF to showcase our work.” 

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, founded by Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions is an award-winning dance company that has performed on 5-continents, 20-countries, to over 20 million television viewers and to well over 300,000 people in live audiences. Complexions commits themselves to reinventing dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles, and cultures. 

hot september nights complexions

Photo by Katie Mollison

Larissa Gerszke and Brandon Gray of Complexions Contemporary Ballet

“Together, Rhoden and Richardson have created in Complexions an institution that embodies its historical moment, a sanctuary where those passionate about dance can celebrate its past while simultaneously building its future. In the 27 years since its inception, the company has born witness to a world that is becoming more fluid, more changeable, and more culturally interconnected than ever before –in other words, a world that is becoming more and more like Complexions itself.” Larissa Gerszke and Brandon Gray of Complexions are so excited to teach dance classes with the organization on the 25th and perform “Gather Round” on the 26th. “Gather Round” is a duet choreographed by Dwight Rhoden to the music of Stray Cat’s Lee Rocker, who will also be in attendance at the gala. 

Since 2005 the award-winning Laguna Dance Festival, based in Laguna Beach California, has presented world-class dance performances in theaters, on film, and public spaces, reaching thousands annually, and exposing new audiences to professional concert dance.  Laguna Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization deeply dedicated to the arts and community. The organization is committed to collaboration, dance presentation, and education through an artistic lens that strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers and unite people of all ages and cultures.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, this will be a small and intimate event with a maximum of 125 attendees. The gathering is outdoors, and COVID-19 vaccination is required. Tickets are $350 each and a few select sponsorship packages are still available for purchase. The event will not feature a traditional auction but rather a chance to experience and support the artistry that Laguna Dance Festival brings to Laguna Beach. Hot September Nights is being held at Seven Degrees, which is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. 

For questions and more details about the Hot September Nights event and the Laguna Dance Festival, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 715-5578. 

For more information, go to: https://lagunadancefestival.org/.

 

