The artistry of Aris: A serene oasis of style created by Trey Russell

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The name Aris is primarily a female term of Greek origin that means “best.”

There’s no more fitting word to describe Aris – a lifestyle boutique meticulously curated with jewelry, apparel, fragrance, and home items – which offers the very best.

Yet, to many, Aris remains a mystery riddled with questions, “What’s in that shop?” and “Will I be the only one in there?” Don’t worry – there’s no reason to be hesitant – if you are, you’re depriving yourself of an extraordinary experience.

Aris opened in 2006

Trey Russell, owner of Aris, couldn’t be less intimidating. The minute one walks into the shop, he offers something to drink and then goes about his business. Shoppers are not followed around or interrogated, and if you are alone in the shop, the better to peruse all the nooks and crannies – including the tranquil patio and downstairs area containing home items and books.

Russell also accommodates any visitor who prefers, due to COVID, to refrain from being in the shop with other customers.

Louie

In Aris, the only one following a visitor around might be Louie, a 4-year-old Pug, who – not wishing to be ignored – positions himself between a shopper’s ankles.

“He greets customers at the door,” Russell says. “He has his favorites, and he hangs with them.”

Not a surprise that Louie loves affection, treats, and riding in the car – but one thing he doesn’t like is the noise of the waves when he’s walking on the beach.

Russell admits that Louie can be vocal. “He barks at almost everything but especially the trash truck.”

On the lookout for the trash truck

Louie is Russell’s fifth pug, all with names ending in “e.”

“But they were from different breeders,” Russell says. “This breeder has heart and passion. I met Louie’s mother, father, sisters, and grandmother.”

According to the American Kennel Club, this breed was once the mischievous companion of Chinese emperors, and later the mascot of Holland’s royal House of Orange. Pugs live to love and be loved in return, and Louie is a prime example of that characteristic.

The pug’s motto is the Latin phrase “multum in parvo” (a lot in a little) – a big presence in a small package.

Fine jewelry

Oddly, that could also be Aris’ motto – a lot of style presented in a minimalist mode.

Once one enters this sacred realm of fashion – with its spa-like ambience – one doesn’t want to leave.

Established in 2006, Aris is recognized as one of the top boutiques in Orange County. Known for its chic, relaxing and inviting atmosphere, friends and clients stop by to shop, visit, and have tea in the beautiful outdoor garden. A personal shopping (no charge) and delivery service is an option many satisfied clients utilize at the store.

The shop houses three spaces – the main area, the shop beyond the patio, and A2 where the black and navy pieces are displayed.

All the items are arranged by color which is pleasing to the eye. The snowblink white walls and ceiling offer a blank canvas for the presentation of the apparel.

Purchased from local designers, Aris features A.L.C., Beautiful People, Brochu Walker, Harwood, Nili Lotan, and Vince, to name a few. Prices range from $100 to $1,000 (again, no reason to be intimidated.)

Arranged to please the eye

The clothing is presented in a monochromatic color palette with an occasional splash of persimmon red or cerulean blue that appears like dazzling gems among the crème, white, gray, black, and navy clothing.

Of course, there’s a method behind Russell’s choice of subdued tones. “With monochromatic colors, women look taller and leaner, and the jewelry they wear pops out,” he says.

“Aris attracts a client who is self-sufficient, calm, and confident,” he says.

“Some of them shop here exclusively.”

Russell prides himself on attention to detail and customer service – and that’s an understatement. When I arrive, Russell is working on a lovely arrangement of pale peach roses for the anniversary of a shopper. “The husband was in to purchase some items and jewelry for his wife, and I’m having this delivered for their anniversary today,” he says.

However, this isn’t a rarity for Russell. He frequently, and for no particular reason or occasion, will present customers with beautiful bouquets. “I have fresh flowers delivered here every week.”

A2 houses black and navy clothing

Although Russell went to college in Flagstaff, AZ to study hospitality management, much of what he learned in the hospitality industry translated seamlessly to retail.

After college, he went to Dallas, then was recruited by Houston’s Restaurant in Houston and lived there for three years before moving to Miami. “I credit a lot of that training program for what I implemented here.

“I also learned that businesses can do without the general manager for a while, but the people behind the scenes – like the dishwashers – are really the most important.”

From Miami to California

It’s a long way from Florida to California, but for Russell, it was worth the trip.

“I was working in South Beach, Florida in a restaurant. I had two friends, and we were all very much into fashion, style, and design,” he says. “Then a Prada store opened at Bal Harbor shops in Miami. In 1996, I walked into the store – the walls were their signature mint green color – and I was taken away with the bright-colored backpacks displayed on the wall.”

At the same time, Prada also opened a store in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, and Russell decided to come out west.

“I had a friend in Huntington Beach, and I stayed with her,” he says. “It took six months to get a job at Prada, and I became a personal shopper. I worked there for five years. Then I started an entrepreneurial business, selling clothes on consignment. I partnered with a woman who owned a gallery here in Laguna. The art gallery was in front, and I’d bring clothes into the back and sell them.”

Time for tea

Aris opened in downtown Laguna and then moved to its present location, which formerly housed a 1950s Volkswagen dealership, and later, a restaurant, and a dry cleaners. Russell initially moved into the main area and later took the space next to it to create A2.

“I started from nothing and with hard work, I got the business I wanted, dealing in contemporary fashion.”

Russell loves American Sportswear and has a definite fashion philosophy for women, “Buy high quality shoes and handbags and replace other clothing items such as tops.”

When he dresses, Russell’s personal preferences are designs by Tom Ford and Michael Kors.

“Customers become clients and then friends,” he says.

Russell even goes so far as to text his clients when he gets something in that’s perfect for them. He has customers from Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, and Laguna Beach.

He has approximately two dozen regular clients. “When a customer comes in on a hunt for an item, I show them three things. Sometimes they leave empty handed. It’s not a success every time.”

Emphasizing that he buys for a beach town, Russell says, “I don’t buy necessarily for occasions.”

Patio in back of the boutique

On Saturdays, which are for clients by appointment only, Russell will serve tea or Champagne in his patio – overflowing with white roses and shaded by sumptuous trees.

“It’s peaceful,” he says. “Sometimes clients just like to come in and relax in the patio. I was very flattered during COVID. A client called and asked, ‘Can I bring my mom in and sit in your patio?’ So, I ordered lunch for them.”

In Aris, Russell has more than succeeded in achieving his goal, which was, “To try to create a place where I’d like to be a customer.”

Aris is located on 1155 N. Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to www.arislagunabeach.com or call (949) 497-8300.