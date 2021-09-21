NewLeftHeader

few clouds

71.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 76  |  September 21, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 092121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September 21, 2021

Welcome to my 1,001st column!

Dennis 5My column in last Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna was column number 1,000.

I’m on the cover of GQ this time around. Yea, Grandpa’s Quarterly!

You know what’s most exhausting? Masquerading as a normal person daily!

I found out I’m not bipolar after all. Turns out I’m quadripolar!

I love every month here in Laguna, but my favorite time of year is definitely the fall and that begins on Wednesday. The crowds are pretty much gone and so is that stubborn morning and sometimes afternoon gloomy marine layer. It’s been tough going for that ever present gray mantle that started in early April, and still hasn’t let up yet. Looking forward to that first blast of super warm wind from the northeast that ushers in Santana wind season and scours out the air and shows all the gray crap the door.

September is famous for some outbreaks of extreme heat here at water’s edge where temps can reach the century mark or higher. However, this September so far has seen slightly cooler than normal temps here at the beach, thanks to that persistent marine layer. Some notable hot days historically were 109 on September 19, 1939, Laguna’s hottest day on record. That very same day it reached a blistering 119 in Santa Ana, an all-time record that still stands. In September of 1958 the mercury soared to 105 in Laguna followed by 103 on September 1, 1955, 102 on September 16, 1963, 102 on September 5, 1988, and 101 on September 27, 2010.

Well, of course we had a big south swell during the last week and by the time the weekend rolled around the waves backed off to 2-3 ft, so the waiting period drags on for the local Brooks Street Surf Classic. The Eastern Pacific Tropics are quiet for the most part and there’s no significant swell action from the Southern Hemisphere anytime soon, so here we go again.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Basin is active with tropical storms Peter and Rosa way out there in the eastern half of the Atlantic, but neither storm is expected to threaten the U.S. mainland or Caribbean as they are going to turn to the north, then northeast well east of Bermuda with steering mechanisms presently working in our favor. The Bermuda High is strong right now and acting as a blocking agent for any westward movement of Peter and Rosa, while post tropical Odette is breaking up south of Newfoundland so no harm, no foul for that one either. However, there is close attention being paid to the newest tropical wave that is rapidly gaining strength near the Cabo Verde Islands off West Africa, with a 90 percent chance of further development as it begins to race to the west.

Back here on our side, the week of Sept 19-25, 1939, was one of the most dramatic weeks of radical weather Laguna has ever seen. I’ll detail that week in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna. Stay tuned for that one. Have a great week and we’ll get together on Friday! 

ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.