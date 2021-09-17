NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Ukulele master Andrew Molina holds workshop and concert on September 23 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is proud to present new, world-class acts at its downtown location on the Forest Avenue Promenade. Proceeds will benefit the LBCAC. 

“Although our doors reopened just recently, we are already beginning to realize our vision of creating an accessible and affordable epicenter for entertaining, thought-provoking art,” said Rick Conkey, Founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “I’m so excited for our audience to enjoy these two world-class artists.” 

Andrew Molina to host ukulele workshop and concert on September 23 

On Thursday, Sept 23 from 6-9 p.m., Andrew Molina will host a ukulele workshop and concert. Maui native Andrew Molina is one of the most talented ukulele virtuosos touring the world today. His love and passion for the ukulele truly shows in his song composition and performance. 

Audience members, regardless of skill level, can bring a uke and learn through the master’s exclusive workshop and then stay to be moved and amazed by Andrew in concert later the same evening. The Four Stringerz, Laguna’s very own ukulele quartet, will open the night. 

Tickets for the Ukulele Workshop are $15, the Andrew Molina Concert is $25, and both can be purchased for $30. 

Grammy-nominated reggae legend Pato Banton to perform on September 25 

On Saturday, Sept 25 from 8-10 p.m., Grammy-nominated reggae legend Pato Banton and the Now Generation will perform. This intimate Pato Banton event is a must-see, exclusive experience not to be forgotten. Pato Banton is a Grammy-nominated reggae legend that has recorded and toured the world with The English Beat, Steel Pulse, UB40, and Sting, just to name a few. A British-born reggae singer, known for his uplifting messages, Pato Banton is known around the world for hits like “Go Pato,” “Never Give In,” and “Stay Positive.” With his signature charismatic energy, Pato and his killer band deliver an uplifting show that features upbeat sounds mixed with conscious lyrics. 

VIP tickets can be purchased for $50 and General Admission tickets can be purchased for $30. 

Throughout the ages, civilizations have been judged by their artistic and creative expressions. The LBCAC is harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community, creating artivists and growing the hearts and minds of our youth. This epicenter of art is located along the Forest Avenue Promenade in Laguna Beach, the heart of Southern California’s premier art colony. The LBCAC supports the health and wellness of its audience members, performers, crew, and house staff. So, proof of vaccination or a mask will be required. 

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

