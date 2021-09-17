NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Longtime resident needs help after ALS diagnosis 091721

Longtime resident needs help after ALS diagnosis proves debilitating and costly

Marie (aka Bridgette Marie Garcia) is a longtime resident of Laguna Beach and has grown up going through all of LBUSD, beginning with Top of the World Elementary. A 1990 LBHS graduate, Marie carried the true spirit of Laguna Beach through her art and her immense kindness and caring for others, especially for animals. She had been known as a go-to pet sitter and dog walker in the area, until her diagnosis of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as motor neuron disease – MND – or Lou Gehrig’s disease), which has proved debilitating. 

Her artistry has been exhibited in past years at the Sawdust Art Festival. Marie is also the beloved aunt of current 9th and 11th graders at the high school.

Longtime resident Marie

Marie remains cheerful and optimistic despite the challenges of ALS

About a year and a half ago, Marie was experiencing difficulty walking. After extensive testing, she was diagnosed with ALS. Shocked by this news, Marie at first refused to accept that. She felt that surely there must be another explanation.

She sought out a range of tests from Functional Medicine (an approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of disease), holistic practitioners, and herbal and nutritional experts, all in an effort to detox her body and seek an alternative cure. Through it all, Marie never gave up. Her unwavering discipline and optimism have guided her through this incredible ordeal.

Unfortunately, Marie’s condition never improved. Despite all the treatments, it continued to worsen. This last March, her loving husband, Carlomario, was forced to quit his job to care for her full time. But the bills never quit. Their home in the Top of the World neighborhood has gone through many needed ADA/handicap compliant upgrades for accessibility. It seems as if every week there is a need for new equipment and supplies to keep up with this fast-moving and debilitating disease. 

Longtime resident family

Marie’s family, all Laguna Beach locals: (L-R) Cam Hamil, Michelle Garcia, Hank Garcia, Lenelle Hamil, Ty Hamil, Barbara Garcia, Jett Hamil, Avalon Bencz, Carlomario Lewis, and Bridgette Marie Garcia (seated)

Financially as well as emotionally, it’s a costly battle; the out-of-pocket expenses keep increasing. We’ve all heard about this awful disease – how arbitrary it can be – and now it has struck close to home. If ever there was a time to step up and help a neighbor, this is it. Consider contributing to the GoFundMe campaign to help Marie and her family at https://gofund.me/e2f9ea4b.

Your contribution will be used towards paying past and current medical bills, and for the necessary supplies and equipment needed to keep up with and help improve Marie’s precious quality of life. This life-altering illness has been deeply devastating for all who know Marie. 

The Garcia and Hamil families wish to thank everyone who has shown their goodwill, and they humbly accept any and all financial and/or prayer support to aid Marie during this difficult time. Marie has exhibited immense bravery in facing this disease and sends her deep love and appreciation for all your help.

 

